Arsenal fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) are showering praise on Jakub Kiwior for his performance against Newcastle United on Saturday, February 24.

The Gunners managed a 4-1 home win. An own goal from Sven Botman (18'), and goals from Kai Havertzz (24'), Bukayo Saka (65') and Kiwior (69') secured Mikel Arteta's team a spectacular win.

The Gunners kept up the pressure on Liverpool and Manchester City with the win. They have 58 points from 26 matches, one less than City and two less than the Merseysiders.

Jakub Kiwior started the game as the left-back, putting on an absolute shift and also getting on the scoresheet.

Fans on social media were thoroughly impressed with his performance, and one wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Wasn’t a fan of him, but he has been immense the past few games."

Another fan commented:

"Kiwior is seriously balling now. And we still have timber. We are blessed guys."

Kiwior joined the Gunners from Spezia in January 2023 and he has made 22 appearances across competitions this season.

Against Newcastle, he completed 41 of his attempted passes, including four long balls. Kiwior also made one interception and won both of his aerial duels. Arsenal fans were very impressed with the Poland international's display.

On that note, here are a few more reactions from football fans:

Mikel Arteta thanks Arsenal fans for tremendous support

While Arsenal had 11 well-equipped players doing their jobs inside the pitch, they received extra support from the fans, as they constantly kept the team charged up against Newcastle.

Arteta thanked the fans for their role and lauded the incredible atmosphere they created inside the Emirates. He told the media after the game (via the Gunners' website):

"Really impressive. Thank you so much to everybody that turned that around with that attitude and that energy. Thanks for the club as well because it’s pushing that to generate as well this atmosphere at home and it makes a huge impact on the team, so thank you."

Arsenal will return to action on March 4 as they take on Sheffield United on the road in a Premier League clash.