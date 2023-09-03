WATCH: Manchester United star spotted limping after 3-1 loss to Arsenal

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof was spotted limping following the Red Devils' 3-1 loss against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday, September 3.

The Gunners managed to launch a comeback win on home turf in the Premier League. The Red Devils took the lead in the 27th minute, courtesy of a splendid strike from Marcus Rashford. Martin Odegaard, though, equalized within a minute.

The second half was a dramatic affair as Kai Havertz saw a penalty decision in favor of him overturned. Alejandro Garnacho found the back of the net late in the match for Manchester United, only to see his effort overturned for offside.

Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus netted twice late in injury time to make it 3-1 for the north London club.

For Manchester United, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof both went off injured, with Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans replacing the duo. After the game, Lindelof was spotted limping. Here's a video:

Raphael Varane is already out of action for a few weeks and Martinez and Lindelof both had to go off early against Arsenal. Fans will hope they can have the defenders back before the resumption of the season following the international break.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag unhappy following the loss against Arsenal

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expressed his displeasure at his side's defeat against Arsenal. He especially complained about the refereeing decisions that went against his team.

The Dutch manager said his team played well. He further went on to say that there was a foul in the build-up to the second goal and United should have had a penalty. Ten Hag said (via Express):

"The performance is right. We played a very good game but but when everything goes against us, we don't win the game. If we had a bit more luck, we would have won."

He added:

"It was not offside, it was the wrong angle. It was a penalty on [Rasmus] Hojlund. When we conceded the goal, Jonny Evans was fouled - it was so obvious. We have to accept it but I have seen the angle and [Garnacho] was not offside. It feels a little bit nasty but you have to accept it."

Manchester United now have only six points on the board from four league games as a result of their defeat against Arsenal. The Red Devils will return to action on September 16 to take on Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League home clash.