"Watching every second of Lionel Messi play football is a blessing" - Fans react as video of Argentine's goal for Inter Miami in MLS debut goes viral

Lionel Messi fans worldwide expressed their awe and admiration for the superstar as he came off the bench to score on his Major League Soccer debut. His goal helped Inter Miami beat New York Red Bulls 2-0.

After coming on in the 60th minute with his side already up 1-0, the 36-year-old put the icing on the cake with an 89th-minute goal. He received the ball at the edge of the box following a spectacular touch by Jordi Alba, looking to create space for a shot but was closed down by defenders. However, he found Benjamin Cremaschi with a sensational pass, and the substitute pulled it back for Messi to tap it in.

Supporters reacted as Messi continued his rich vein of form for Inter Miami. Here are some fan reactions:

He has bagged 11 goals and three assists in 9 appearances for the side. The Herons have been unbeaten since his arrival and his performances led the side to a Leagues Cup triumph. With the victory, the Florida side finally moved out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference of the MLS. However, they are still 11 points away from the final playoff spot, eith 21 points from 23 games.

Inter Miami will next play Leagues Cup finalists Nashville SC in the MLS on Wednesday (August 30).

Inter Miami head coach opens up on possibility of Lionel Messi missing games

Tata Martino stated that the Argentine could miss at least three games.

Inter Miami manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino spoke to the press about playing without Lionel Messi. The boss confirmed that the Argentine superstar will leave the team to join his national side for their World Cup qualifier games against Bolivia and Ecuador.

Martino stated that the attacker could miss at least three games. He issued a warning to his players, stating that they had to continue to play at a high level despite the absence of their talisman.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said:

“In reality, I think we ended up doing it with the help of the subs as well. The importance is that we are going to have to get used to winning in these situations,” he said via Mirror UK

“Leo’s going to miss at least three games. He's going to get called up by his national team and others too, and we know the team needs to continue to win in these times.”

Messi is expected to be out of contention for the side's league games against Los Angeles FC, Sporting Kansas City, and Atlanta United. He is, however, expected to be back in time for the final of the US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo.