Kylian Mbappe starred as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) brushed aside Olympique Lyon 4-1 in Ligue 1 on Sunday (September 3). Fans on Twitter reacted as they watched the action unfold.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the fourth minute from the spot before Achraf Hakimi and Marco Asensio got on the scoresheet. Mbappe completed his brace in first half added time.

Corentin Toliso pulled one back for Lyon in the second half. However, it was a mere consolation, as the Parisians coasted to another massive win.

Luis Enrique's side are now second in Ligue 1, with eight points from four games. Meanwhile, Lyon are in dismal form, as they have just one point from four matches.

Fans reacted to the Parisians' resounding win, with one tweeting:

"BOLD PREDICTION: PSG will finally win the Champions League this season. They are a way better team with Messi and Neymar gone."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Kylian Mbappe starred in PSG's win against Olympique Lyon:

Luis Enrique on coaching PSG's attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo-Muani

While the Messi-Neymar-Mbappe attacking trio is no longer together, the Parisians still have a devastating attacking trident. Kylian Mbappe is now partnered by new signings Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani.

Dembele joined the Parisians from Barcelona, while Kolo Muani arrived on deadline day from Eintracht Frankfurt. Sharing his thoughts on coaching the trio, new boss Luis Enrique said (via Culture PSG):

“What I see is an infinity of possibilities in attack with these players: all international, all young, all endowed with great quality, with a diversity of options.

"It’s up to us, as staff, to find the best combinations for the players to perform the best, to know which ones get along the best with each other on the pitch. … It’s a good exercise for the staff, and I take it as a personal challenge.”

Interestingly, the Parisians' new attacking trio also plays together for France. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that fans are raring to see the three superstar forwards play together for the Ligue 1 giants.