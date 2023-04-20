Wayne Rooney names Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the four greatest figures in Manchester United history

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney feels former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest figures in the club's history.

The 37-year-old was included in CBS Sports Golazo's 'Mount Rushmore' alongside icons of the club such as Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Bobby Charlton, and Paul Scholes.

However, Rooney came up with his own version of the same when he appeared on the show, wherein he said Ronaldo should be on there too.

Speaking on CBS, the D.C. United coach said (via Mirror):

"Sir Alex of course will be on there. I think Cristiano Ronaldo would be on there. Ryan Giggs, and probably George Best."

Rooney including Ronaldo on the "Mount Rushmore" of Manchester United icons, will have raised certain eyebrows as the pair haven't been on good terms lately.

The former was critical of the Portuguese star's acrimonious exit from the club last year, while his preference for Lionel Messi over Ronaldo in the GOAT debate hasn't gone down well with the former Red Devils No. 7 either.

Yet Rooney didn't fail to honor his former strike partner, who scored 145 goals for the club in 346 appearances across two spells with the club.

Rooney himself enjoys legendary status at Manchester United, having made 559 appearances and scored 253 goals.

Together, Rooney and Ronaldo forged one of the deadliest strike partnerships in the Premier League and led the Red Devils to nine titles, including three in the Premier League and one in the Champions League.

Manchester United in action against Sevilla tonight

Speaking of Manchester United, the club will be in action tonight against Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals, hoping to continue their run in the competition.

The tie is currently balanced at 2-2 as the Red Devils blew a two-goal lead at Old Trafford to allow the La Liga side back into the contest.

Erik ten Hag's team now faces the tough task of beating Sevilla in their own backyard and enters the game high on confidence after seeing a win in the league at the weekend.

Having also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup, Manchester United are aiming to complete a cup treble, with the Carabao Cup already in the bag.

