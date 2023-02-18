"We are a*s", "Potter is by far the worst ever Chelsea coach" - Twitter goes wild as Chelsea suffer 1-0 defeat to bottom-placed Southampton

Chelsea's misery continued with a 1-0 Premier League home loss to Southampton on Saturday (February 18). The Blues have now gone winless in their last five games across competitions, losing their last two.

Graham Potter's men had slumped to a loss to Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg in midweek. So the clash against bottom-placed Southampton was the perfect chance for Graham Potter's side to redeem themselves, which they failed to do.

The clash at Stamford Bridge was a cagey affair in the first half. While January arrivals Joao Felix, David Datro Fofana and Noni Madueke started in attack, the Blues failed to find a breakthrough. Paul Onuacho's first-half header threatened the hosts' defence, but the Nigerian striker was wide of the mark with his effort.

Noni Madueke showed flashes of his prowess in the 13th minute. The former PSV man charged down the right of the field to get into the Southampton box. The winger's effort, though, was a feeble one as Gavin Bazunu grabbed hold of it with relative ease.

A delightful move from Potter's team in the 28th minute ended with veteran Cesar Azpilicueta hitting the side netting. Mason Mount complained that the Spaniard should have looked for him inside the box rather than going for goal.

James Ward-Prowse instead broke the deadlock in first half injury time for the bottom-placed side, as the Southampton midfielder conjured a goal out of nothing. Ward-Prowse brilliantly dispatched a free-kick from outside the box and has now scored 17 direct free-kicks in the Premier League, which is one short of Manchester United hero David Beckham.

Raheem Sterling produced a brilliant piece of play right after the restart. While the former Manchester City player delivered an inviting cross into the area, Mason Mount failed to connect his header well.

Sterling continued to be the protagonist for Potter's side. He brilliantly engineered a move from near the halfway line only for Ainsley Maitland-Niles to deny him the equaliser with a brilliant block inside the penalty area.

Following the Blues' defeat, one fan tweeted:

"We are a**. Wake up. Chelsea."

Another said:

"Lampard-AVB debate is over. Potter is by far the worst ever Chelsea coach."

Here are some of the other reactions across Twitter after Chelsea's home defeat against Southampton:

Footy Humour @FootyHumour Graham Potter if Roman Abramovich still owned Chelsea

Graham Potter if Roman Abramovich still owned Chelsea https://t.co/K6k3ixyG6z

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



Stay strong, skipper. Azpi is stretchered off after a nasty blow to the head.Stay strong, skipper. Azpi is stretchered off after a nasty blow to the head. Stay strong, skipper. 💙

Janty @CFC_Janty Premier League winning rate for Chelsea this season:



Thomas Tuchel: 50%

Graham Potter: 29% Premier League winning rate for Chelsea this season:Thomas Tuchel: 50%Graham Potter: 29% https://t.co/PJ41RUxpWU

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



We're all with you, Azpi! Cesar Azpilicueta, who acknowledges the fans on his way off, is put onto a stretcher and taken off the pitch.We're all with you, Azpi! Cesar Azpilicueta, who acknowledges the fans on his way off, is put onto a stretcher and taken off the pitch. We're all with you, Azpi! 💙

B/R Football @brfootball Chelsea are losing at home to last-place Southampton 🫥 Chelsea are losing at home to last-place Southampton 🫥 https://t.co/VeoSMedh59

zak🪡 @ZakKnowsBall Chelsea fans when they finish in the bottom half but stole Mudryk and Felix from Arsenal Chelsea fans when they finish in the bottom half but stole Mudryk and Felix from Arsenal https://t.co/NbXZBa1Ahe

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Yikes Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League and now trail to 20th-place Southampton.Yikes Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League and now trail to 20th-place Southampton.Yikes 😳 https://t.co/0bDS7BDGIx

Kaz @CFCKaz6 Seeing “Chelsea plan to continue years with Potter” tweet from Orny tonight Seeing “Chelsea plan to continue years with Potter” tweet from Orny tonight https://t.co/ayOVYwSwWp

Vince™ @Blue_Footy To be clear, I never wanted Chelsea to hire Potter even when his shout was all over my timeline.



My issue was it takes him awful time to get his team playing well. However, we knew that and hired him, it makes no sense not to wait for him. That has been my argument. To be clear, I never wanted Chelsea to hire Potter even when his shout was all over my timeline.My issue was it takes him awful time to get his team playing well. However, we knew that and hired him, it makes no sense not to wait for him. That has been my argument.

Trey @UTDTrey I used to think this Enzo Fernandez guy was overrated but ever since Chelsea splashed 120m on him, I’ve fully confirmed it I used to think this Enzo Fernandez guy was overrated but ever since Chelsea splashed 120m on him, I’ve fully confirmed it

Kam #8🏁 @Culturecams Chelsea fans were flexing their pull. How about some results? Chelsea fans were flexing their pull. How about some results?

Dubois @CFCDUBois This is the most depressing day as a Chelsea fan in a while. This is the most depressing day as a Chelsea fan in a while.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK Supporting Chelsea is not good for my health. Week in week out I go with a positive mind thinking we will win but every time Chelsea find ways to disappoint. I don’t want to say anything negative as it doesn’t help, but this has been a depressing last few months. #CHESOU Supporting Chelsea is not good for my health. Week in week out I go with a positive mind thinking we will win but every time Chelsea find ways to disappoint. I don’t want to say anything negative as it doesn’t help, but this has been a depressing last few months. #CHESOU

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Chelsea are booed off at half-time. Chelsea are booed off at half-time.

Nouman @nomifooty Villas Boas: Nobody can do worse than I did at Chelsea



Graham Potter: Hold my beer Villas Boas: Nobody can do worse than I did at ChelseaGraham Potter: Hold my beer

ExpectedChelsea @ExpectedChelsea This is probably the worst half of football in the Potter era. I don't think it has anything to do with rotation either.



Our spacing on the ball is just so all over the place, it's like watching a bad academy team. I don't think any player/fan can tell you who's doing what. This is probably the worst half of football in the Potter era. I don't think it has anything to do with rotation either.Our spacing on the ball is just so all over the place, it's like watching a bad academy team. I don't think any player/fan can tell you who's doing what.

Shreya Elizabeth @Shreya_Elle



#CheSou #Chelsea #CFC How have we gone from worse to better to worst? I know it’s a rant and nothing will actually happen, and I’m mad. But get this Potter outta my club man. How have we gone from worse to better to worst? I know it’s a rant and nothing will actually happen, and I’m mad. But get this Potter outta my club man. #CheSou #Chelsea #CFC

Jacksonville577 @jacksonville577

"The boys gave everything, we respect Southampton, they need points".



#PotterOut #Mount #CheSou #Chelsea Potter after the game be like :"The boys gave everything, we respect Southampton, they need points". Potter after the game be like :"The boys gave everything, we respect Southampton, they need points".#PotterOut #Mount #CheSou #Chelsea https://t.co/WqtHU3m1B9

Dubois @CFCDUBois Have your ‘played well’ ‘xG’ ‘Fofana looks sharp’ trophy



WE ARE ASS. WAKE UP. THIS IS CHELSEA. Have your ‘played well’ ‘xG’ ‘Fofana looks sharp’ trophyWE ARE ASS. WAKE UP. THIS IS CHELSEA.

CE @CarefreeEra Lampard-AVB debate is over. Potter is by far the worst ever Chelsea coach Lampard-AVB debate is over. Potter is by far the worst ever Chelsea coach

Banda maker @pbkslionsden Me watching this chelsea team Me watching this chelsea team https://t.co/zVeba9agbP

ASISAT M.O.N @AsisatOshoala 🏾 Jorginho scored a winning goal for arsenal , Chelsea down 1-0 at halftime….baba God give us this day Jorginho scored a winning goal for arsenal , Chelsea down 1-0 at halftime….baba God give us this day 🙏🏾

Chelsea Dodgers 🧢 @TheBlueDodger I don't want to see the Chelsea social media team release another video of this lot shooting in training; I can't deal with it. I don't want to see the Chelsea social media team release another video of this lot shooting in training; I can't deal with it. 😂

Chelsea Dodgers 🧢 @TheBlueDodger It's a Saturday for normal people, but for Chelsea fans, it's charity day. It's a Saturday for normal people, but for Chelsea fans, it's charity day.

Felix @FelixJohnston_ Surely Nkunku is trying to find a legal loophole to stop his move to Chelsea at this point Surely Nkunku is trying to find a legal loophole to stop his move to Chelsea at this point

𝐏𝐔𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐂̧𝐀𝐓𝐄 @Pulisicate Do you know how horrible our season was under Andres Villas Boas? Ok, Graham Potter has done worse already.



How can you hire a Manager with 42% winning rate for Chelsea? Do you know how horrible our season was under Andres Villas Boas? Ok, Graham Potter has done worse already. How can you hire a Manager with 42% winning rate for Chelsea?

𝐏𝐔𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐂̧𝐀𝐓𝐄 @Pulisicate Graham Potter OUT of my Chelsea. The harm you've done is enough! Fvcking hell! Graham Potter OUT of my Chelsea. The harm you've done is enough! Fvcking hell!

Frank 🧠🇳🇱 @TenHagEra Graham Potter is destroying Chelsea football club, it’s sad to see. Graham Potter is destroying Chelsea football club, it’s sad to see.

Graham Potter's Chelsea remain in tenth spot after Southampton loss

Potter's team slumped to a home loss against Southampton.

Chelsea's doomed season keeps getting worse. They remain in tenth spot after their defeat to Southampton with 31 points after 24 league games.

Potter's side are ten points behind the UEFA Champions League places and have scored only 23 goals this season and conceded as many. All things considered, it's been a disastrous campaign for the west Londoners. A London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on February 26 is next for Chelsea.

