"We are a*s", "Potter is by far the worst ever Chelsea coach" - Twitter goes wild as Chelsea suffer 1-0 defeat to bottom-placed Southampton

Chelsea's misery continued with a 1-0 Premier League home loss to Southampton on Saturday (February 18). The Blues have now gone winless in their last five games across competitions, losing their last two.
Graham Potter's men had slumped to a loss to Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg in midweek. So the clash against bottom-placed Southampton was the perfect chance for Graham Potter's side to redeem themselves, which they failed to do.
The clash at Stamford Bridge was a cagey affair in the first half. While January arrivals Joao Felix, David Datro Fofana and Noni Madueke started in attack, the Blues failed to find a breakthrough. Paul Onuacho's first-half header threatened the hosts' defence, but the Nigerian striker was wide of the mark with his effort.
Noni Madueke showed flashes of his prowess in the 13th minute. The former PSV man charged down the right of the field to get into the Southampton box. The winger's effort, though, was a feeble one as Gavin Bazunu grabbed hold of it with relative ease.
A delightful move from Potter's team in the 28th minute ended with veteran Cesar Azpilicueta hitting the side netting. Mason Mount complained that the Spaniard should have looked for him inside the box rather than going for goal.
James Ward-Prowse instead broke the deadlock in first half injury time for the bottom-placed side, as the Southampton midfielder conjured a goal out of nothing. Ward-Prowse brilliantly dispatched a free-kick from outside the box and has now scored 17 direct free-kicks in the Premier League, which is one short of Manchester United hero David Beckham.
Raheem Sterling produced a brilliant piece of play right after the restart. While the former Manchester City player delivered an inviting cross into the area, Mason Mount failed to connect his header well.
Sterling continued to be the protagonist for Potter's side. He brilliantly engineered a move from near the halfway line only for Ainsley Maitland-Niles to deny him the equaliser with a brilliant block inside the penalty area.
Following the Blues' defeat, one fan tweeted:
"We are a**. Wake up. Chelsea."
Another said:
"Lampard-AVB debate is over. Potter is by far the worst ever Chelsea coach."
Here are some of the other reactions across Twitter after Chelsea's home defeat against Southampton:
Graham Potter's Chelsea remain in tenth spot after Southampton loss
Chelsea's doomed season keeps getting worse. They remain in tenth spot after their defeat to Southampton with 31 points after 24 league games.
Potter's side are ten points behind the UEFA Champions League places and have scored only 23 goals this season and conceded as many. All things considered, it's been a disastrous campaign for the west Londoners. A London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on February 26 is next for Chelsea.
Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here