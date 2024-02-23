"We have the same ambition" - Ten Hag responds when asked if Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the right man to take Manchester United forward

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has strongly affirmed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the perfect person to take the prestigious club forward.

British billionaire Ratcliffe, a lifelong United fan, is now officially a minority owner of the Red Devils. He acquired around 25% stakes in the club through the INEOS group.

Ratcliffe is already looking to revamp the system with reported acquisitions like Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth. He is also reportedly planning to build a new stadium beside Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has now said that Ratcliffe is the man to guide United through as his visions align with those of the team. The Dutchman said (via Centredevils on X):

"Absolutely. We are very aligned. We have the same ambition. We belong there [Champions League], we believe, we have to prove it."

Manchester United, meanwhile, are currently sixth in the Premier League. They will face Fulham at Old Trafford in a league clash on Saturday, February 24.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe outlines his vision at Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already planned perfectly what he intends to do at Manchester United. He has emphasized the importance of building a structure in the team.

He is keen on bringing the right people in the right positions so that there is no significant gap in the structure. Speaking on the matter, the Brit told Belgian newspaper De Tijd (via The Mirror):

"We have to look at the organisation of the club because it is not good at the moment. Take the head coach, for example, he must report directly to the CEO. That is no longer possible in a modern football organisation."

He added:

“We have to ensure that the right people end up in the right positions. Every person in management must be world-class. And then it is important to create a positive, supportive, friendly and high-quality environment. That culture was missing before.

"Only in such an environment can you get the best out of sportsmen. If successful, the results will follow automatically. That's the plan and I believe in it.”

Ratcliffe's INEOS group also own Ligue 1 club OGC Nice, who have done remarkably well in French football recently.