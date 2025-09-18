"We ask a bit more from him" - Liverpool manager Arne Slot defends struggling star whose 'performance he liked a lot' in Atletico Madrid win

Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes that German superstar Florian Wirtz is still adjusting to life at Merseyside, as his goal-scoring drought continued against Atletico Madrid.

The Reds claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory over Los Rojiblancos in the UEFA Champions League last night with Virgil van Dijk popping up in the 92nd minute to score a late winner and continue Liverpool's perfect start to the season.

Wirtz, who moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool this season for a deal said to be worth more than £100 million, played 74 minutes and showed glimpses of his class throughout, although he failed to make a decisive goal contribution in the end.

The 22-year-old has now played five matches since the season started and is yet to register a single goal or an assist. However, Arne Slot defended the performance of the German superstar and said in his post-match press conference:

"He was indeed a few times close to scoring a goal and he was also a few times close to assisting a a goal – I think he was the one that created most chances for us today. So I can see with him also that he is getting fitter and fitter and adjusting more and more to us, which is normal.

"You need a bit of time to adjust. We all know how much quality he has but sometimes people forget that he is a 22-year-old that goes for the first time abroad. I am 47 now because it is my birthday today but last year I came when I was 46 and I know it was my first time working abroad, and in the first two or three months your whole life is changing."

Arne Slot says Florian Wirtz is adapting to new playing style and additional defensive responsibility at Liverpool

Slot also spoke about how Liverpool's style differed from Bayer Leverkusen's and the extra defensive demands on Florian Wirtz being imposed this season:

"All the things that are normal to you are not normal anymore… because everything is different and that sometimes costs energy as well. Combine that with going to a new club, a new playing style because Leverkusen played 3-4-3 and we play 4-3-3 and so we ask a bit more from him off the ball and defensively as well.

"But I can see him growing, growing, growing more and more and more and I think that is what you can expect from a quality player, who always adjusts to what he needs. And he and the team will get better and better, but I liked his performance today already a lot."

There is no denying Florian Wirtz's class, and it only looks like a matter of time before the German superstar starts putting in decisive performances for Arne Slot's Liverpool this season.

