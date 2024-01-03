"We are so back", "Season is about to start" - Manchester United fans react as long-term absentees return to first-team training

Manchester United fans on social media have reacted with excitement to news of Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez returning to training following their injury lay-offs.

On Wednesday, January 3, the Red Devils posted images of the duo participating in a training session on their X (formerly Twitter) account. They captioned the post:

"👀 Spotted in today's training session... 🇧🇷 @Casemiro x @LisandrMartinez 🇦🇷"

Martinez has notably been absent since September after aggravating a foot injury he suffered late last season. He returned from that setback to play six matches across competitions this term, but struggled for consistency before undergoing operation to deal with the issue.

Casemiro, meanwhile, has not played since October due to a hamstring problem. Prior to his injury, he was Manchester United's top-scorer this term with four goals in 12 matches across competitions. However, the Brazilian simply did not offer the same defensive cover as last season, his first at Old Trafford.

Regardless of the duo's earlier struggles, United fans on X were excited to see them both back in training. One of them wrote:

"We are so back omds 😭😭💕"

Another tweeted:

"Our season is about to start, tears in my eyes"

Here are some more reactions from fans:

The potential returns of Casemiro and Martinez could be huge for a Manchester United side ravaged by injuries this term.

Tyrell Malacia (knee), Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof (both groin) and Mason Mount (hamstring) are all currently injured. Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojlund and Raphael Varane missed the club's latest match, a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest, due to illness.

How have Manchester United fared without Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro?

Manchester United have evidently struggled in the absence of Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro.

Sofyan Amrabat has been unable to fill the latter's shoes due to his own injury issues and slow adaptation to life at Old Trafford. This, along with Mason Mount's injury, has led to youngster Kobbie Mainoo receiving increased minutes and while he has impressed, he still lacks experience on the big stage.

Meanwhile, Martinez is the only left-footed centre-back in United's squad, though Jonny Evans is fairly comfortable with both feet. Evans, signed as a back-up in the summer, has already played 15 times this season as a result, while Luke Shaw has also featured in central defense.

Manchester United's results in the absence of Martinez and Casemiro don't make for great reading either. Since the Brazilian picked up his injury, Erik ten Hag's side have won just seven of 16 matches across competitions, scoring 19 goals and conceding 23.

They have been eliminated from Europe altogether and are eighth in the Premier League with 31 points from 20 matches, nine behind fourth-placed Arsenal.