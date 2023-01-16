"We cheer" "Deserves to continue" - PSG fans rejoice as attacker starts alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar in place of Kylian Mbappe 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are happy to see Hugo Ekitike start alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar in the absence of Kylian Mbappe against Rennes on January 15.

Christophe Galtier has decided not to include the Frenchman in his team's first XI as he returned to training only a few days ago from his vacation.

Ekitike, meanwhile, gets yet another chance to showcase his ability. He has been a fringe player for the Parisians this season. However, in the recent absence of the team's superstar attacking trio, Ekitike has gotten opportunities in the starting XI after the FIFA World Cup break.

The 20-year-old has played 16 games this season, with only six of those as starters in the playing XI. He has scored four goals and has provided one assist. When given the opportunity, he has spearheaded the team's attack quite well.

Against Rennes, Ekitike will once again have the opportunity to showcase his talent. In Mbappe's absence, he gets a great chance to link up with Neymar and Messi and show his mettle in the process.

Fans were joyed to see the youngster get the chance and lauded Galtier for helping the youngster grow. Others opined that they would be awake to watch the game because of the youngster.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Ekitike was named in PSG's starting lineup for the Ligue 1 game against Rennes:

MVB @Manaaw93

Ekitike mérite de continuer. Très bonne gestion de Galtier qui le responsabilise.

Zaïre Emery rien à dire en remplacement de Casper Ruiz Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_inside



Le onze de départ pour ce



#ICICESTPARIS Le onze de départ pour ce #SRFCPSG 🆗📄Le onze de départ pour ce #SRFCPSG ! 🔴🔵#ICICESTPARIS https://t.co/gLdI6AemYz Je suis content pour Ekitike et Zaïre Emery.Ekitike mérite de continuer. Très bonne gestion de Galtier qui le responsabilise.Zaïre Emery rien à dire en remplacement de Casper Ruiz twitter.com/PSG_inside/sta… Je suis content pour Ekitike et Zaïre Emery.Ekitike mérite de continuer. Très bonne gestion de Galtier qui le responsabilise.Zaïre Emery rien à dire en remplacement de Casper Ruiz twitter.com/PSG_inside/sta…

🤞🏽 @2ynked ekitike it all rests on you… ekitike it all rests on you…

𝕾𝖍𝖎𝖐𝖆 @Max_OG2 Ekitike Emery titulaire je vais me régaler ce soir Ekitike Emery titulaire je vais me régaler ce soir

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar are all back for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar are all back for PSG after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. While they are yet to play together, all three players are in the squad.

Mbappe and Neymar played against Strasbourg last month. The Brazilian provided an assist and the Frenchman scored in that game but the former was sent off.

Messi returned to the pitch against Angers. He scored the team's second in a 2-0 win. All three players are in spectacular form and have scored a combined 48 goals between them this season.

They also have 31 assists to their names. With the superstars in spectacular form, fans of the Ligue 1 side will be hoping for a successful domestic and European campaign.

Galtier's team are in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League as well and will face Bayern Munich in the first leg on February 14.

