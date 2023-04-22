“We conceded because of it”, “Actually hilarious” – Liverpool fans slam senior player for what he did during 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest

Liverpool fans have blasted Jordan Henderson for his role in Nottingham Forest's second goal against the Reds in the Premier League encounter earlier today (April 22).

Neco Williams' 51st-minute equalizer was sandwiched between two second-half strikes from Diogo Jota. With the Reds leading 2-1, Moussa Niakhate had the opportunity to launch one of his famous long throw-ins into the Liverpool box in the 67th minute.

Darwin Nunez was marking Morgan Gibbs-White inside the box but was asked by Henderson to go mark someone else. The Reds skipper did not pick up the English midfielder, who was unmarked when he received the ball from an unconvincing Virgil van Dijk clearance from the throw-in.

Gibbs-White made no mistake from 16 yards out and slammed the ball past Alisson Becker. Liverpool fans were left incensed with Henderson for his role in the former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder's goal.

Here are the reactions from a select few on Twitter following Forest's second equalizer of the game at Anfield:

MF GROGOOM 🗿 @MFGrogoom

twitter.com/vargols07/stat… Henderson tells Nunez to stop marking Gibbs White, then Henderson leaves him free inside the box and he scores Henderson tells Nunez to stop marking Gibbs White, then Henderson leaves him free inside the box and he scores😭 twitter.com/vargols07/stat…

FSG OUT @LFC_000 NUNEZ WAS ACTUALLY MARKING HIM AND HENDERSON TOLD HIM NOT TO AND WE CONCEDED BECAUSE OF IT NUNEZ WAS ACTUALLY MARKING HIM AND HENDERSON TOLD HIM NOT TO AND WE CONCEDED BECAUSE OF IT

Matt Ladson @mattladson



Henderson tells/pushes Nunez to go mark someone else (not Gibbs-White).

Then leaves Gibbs-White completely free.

Then looks around for who to blame.



Bizarre. MF GROGOOM 🗿 @MFGrogoom

twitter.com/vargols07/stat… Henderson tells Nunez to stop marking Gibbs White, then Henderson leaves him free inside the box and he scores Henderson tells Nunez to stop marking Gibbs White, then Henderson leaves him free inside the box and he scores😭 twitter.com/vargols07/stat… Saw this at the time and wondered if I'd seen it correctly.Henderson tells/pushes Nunez to go mark someone else (not Gibbs-White).Then leaves Gibbs-White completely free.Then looks around for who to blame.Bizarre. twitter.com/MFGrogoom/stat… Saw this at the time and wondered if I'd seen it correctly.Henderson tells/pushes Nunez to go mark someone else (not Gibbs-White).Then leaves Gibbs-White completely free. Then looks around for who to blame. Bizarre. twitter.com/MFGrogoom/stat…

moShala🇮🇪 @guccimo6 twitter.com/mfgrogoom/stat… MF GROGOOM 🗿 @MFGrogoom

twitter.com/vargols07/stat… Henderson tells Nunez to stop marking Gibbs White, then Henderson leaves him free inside the box and he scores Henderson tells Nunez to stop marking Gibbs White, then Henderson leaves him free inside the box and he scores😭 twitter.com/vargols07/stat… That cheeky sp*stic looked right at Nunez after they scored aswell That cheeky sp*stic looked right at Nunez after they scored aswell😭 twitter.com/mfgrogoom/stat…

Kene✍🏼️ @Its_Kene twitter.com/mfgrogoom/stat… MF GROGOOM 🗿 @MFGrogoom

twitter.com/vargols07/stat… Henderson tells Nunez to stop marking Gibbs White, then Henderson leaves him free inside the box and he scores Henderson tells Nunez to stop marking Gibbs White, then Henderson leaves him free inside the box and he scores😭 twitter.com/vargols07/stat… Funny thing is, Henderson turned around to look for Nunez to blame him Funny thing is, Henderson turned around to look for Nunez to blame him😭 twitter.com/mfgrogoom/stat…

Brandon 🌬️(44-38)(1-2) @irohsburner @SeanDOlfc Henderson pushing Nunez off Gibbs white for the second goal was actually hilarious @SeanDOlfc Henderson pushing Nunez off Gibbs white for the second goal was actually hilarious

LEWYS™ @Lewyssphillips Nunez was marking him till Henderson pushed him away Nunez was marking him till Henderson pushed him away 😭😭

Henderson has often been on the receiving end of criticism from the Liverpool faithful this season. Many have questioned what he brings to the table considering he has been subpar when it comes to shielding the centre-backs and contributing in the final third.

The former Sunderland midfielder has scored no goals and assisted just thrice in 36 games across competitions this season. Henderson's apparent error didn't have dire consequences for Klopp's side as Mohamed Salah scored just three minutes later to hand the Reds a 3-2 lead.

They did not concede further and secured an important three points at home. The Merseyside giants are seventh in the table with 50 points from 31 games.

Liverpool star pleased with recent scoring form after win vs Nottingham Forest

Diogo Jota brought an end to his 12-month-long goal drought in the Premier League when he scored a brace in Liverpool's 6-1 win against Leeds United on April 17.

The Portugal international followed it up by scoring two more goals in his team's 3-2 league win against Nottingham Forest at Anfield. Speaking after the game, the 26-year-old said, via BBC Live:

"Really happy [on scoring in back-to-back games], the first one took a long time to arrive, but we know how it works. I'm just happy I can help the team with being on the scoresheet."

Jota has registered 38 goals and 17 assists in 106 games across competitions for Liverpool since signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers in September 2020 for a £45 million fee.

Jota will look to start for the sixth consecutive time in the league when the Reds face West Ham United at the London Stadium on April 26.

Poll : 0 votes