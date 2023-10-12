"We are cooking", "Stronger than before" - Fans back Argentina to defeat Paraguay despite Lionel Messi's absence from the starting XI

Lionel Messi doesn't start for Argentina against Paraguay but fans are still confident the world champions will prevail on Thursday (October 12) night.

The Inter Miami superstar has failed to make Lionel Scaloni's starting lineup to face Paraguay in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is nursing a muscular injury that has prevented him from playing for the Herons in the MLS recently.

Scaloni gave an update on Lionel Messi ahead of the clash with the Albirroja. He raised doubts over the Argentina captain being able to take part in the match (via ESPN):

"We have another game in four days against Peru and it is not so easy to define if he is available. He could play 80 minutes against Paraguay and not play against Peru or he could play both games. The important thing is that he feels comfortable."

Therefore, Scaloni has instead opted for in-form Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez in attack. Rodrigo De Paul, Nico Gonzalez, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister have been chosen in midfield.

Scaloni has selected Gabriel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, and Nicolas Tagliafico in defense. Emiliano Martinez will be in goal for Argentina against Paraguay.

Fans are confident La Abiceleste will still clinch all three points despite Messi's absence. One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Stronger than before."

Another fan reckons Scaloni's side looks to be in for a good night:

"We are cooking."

Here's how fans on X reacted to Argentina's side to face Paraguay:

Paraguay goalkeeper Carlos Coronel hoped Lionel Messi would be unavailable for Argentina

Lionel Messi has already faced Carlos Coronel in the MLS.

Paraguay shot-stopper Carlos Coronel made clear that he didn't want to come up against Lionel Messi on Thursday night. The New York Red Bulls goalkeeper has already faced the Argentine icon in the MLS, losing 2-0 with the Inter Miami superstar netting.

Coronel acknowledged La Abiceleste as the best national team in the world. He said (via GOAL):

“Playing in Argentina, against the best national team in the world right now, is never going to be easy. I already played against Messi, so I hope he doesn’t play this game!"

Coronel wants Paraguay to make a good account of themselves but he's aware Scaloni boasts a squad capable of filling in for Messi:

"I don’t know how he is [physically], but they’ve got other good players who can make a difference. Anything can happen, and we’re going to go there and do the best we can, looking for a positive result. That would be incredible for us.”

Scaloni's men are second in the CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group. They are five points above sixth-placed Paraguay after two games played.