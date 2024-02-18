"We are cooking today", "Thank you Ancelotti" - Fans react as Real Madrid veteran starts in La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano

Fans have reacted to Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric starting in their La Liga game at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (February 18).

Los Blancos are coming off a 1-0 win at RB Leipzig in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. In their last league outing a week ago, Carlo Ancelotti's side beat Girona 4-0 at home in a top-of-the-table clash to go five points clear at the top after 25 games.

Veteran midfielder Modric is making a rare start, having been in and out of the first team all season. Nevertheless, considering his proven pedigree and experience, fans are undoubtedly elated to see the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner start.

One tweeted:

"Modric is back on the starting lineup. We are cooking today."

Another chimed in:

"Modric starts today. Modric starts today."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Los Blancos are in imperious form this season, especially in the league, where their only loss was a 3-1 loss at Atletico Madrid.

They have also fared well in Europe, winning all seven Champions League games, including all six in the group stage for a record third time.

Having won the Supercopa Espana for their first title of the season, Real Madrid fell early in the Copa del Rey, losing to Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16. But they are firing on all cylinders once again.

How has Luka Modric fared for Real Madrid this season?

Luka Modric

Luka Modric has been a solid performer for Real Madrid since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012.

In 515 appearances across competitions, the 38-year-old has bagged an impressive haul of 38 goals and 83 assists. That includes one goal and six assists in 27 games across competitions this term.

However, the Croatia international has made only 15 starts, with his only goal of the season coming in the 4-1 home win over Villarreal in December. He also bagged an assist in the game.

His last goal contribution came last month in the 4-2 Copa del Rey Round of 16 extra time at Atletico Madrid.