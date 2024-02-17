“We don’t think about him” - Liverpool star laughs when asked about signing Kylian Mbappe amid Real Madrid rumors

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has laughed off speculation linking Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe with a move to Anfield.

Mbappe is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season when his contract expires. This has led to intrigue over whether the France captain's next destination will be.

The Reds were linked with a move for Mbappe months ago as they search for a long-term Mohamed Salah replacement. The French superstar is Europe's hottest commodity having bagged 31 goals and seven assists in 30 games across competitions for PSG this season.

However, Konate looks to have ruled Liverpool out of the race for the 25-year-old and hinted that Madrid will be his next club. He told Sky Sports after his side beat Brentford 4-1 today (February 17):

"In all honesty do you really think he’s going to come to Liverpool? We don't think about him, we all know where he's going to go."

There is an expectation throughout the football world that Kylian Mbappe will finally be making his way to the Santiago Bernabeu. He was set to do so in 2022 but signed a new two-year deal with PSG.

The La Liga giants' interest in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner hasn't dissapated. Reports claim that Madrid's president Florentino Perez has informed Carlo Ancelotti's players that he'll be arriving this summer.

Jurgen Klopp explained why Liverpool may have difficulty signing Kylian Mbappe

Jurgen Klopp highlighted the finances involved in signing Kylian Mbappe.

Jurgen Klopp won't be in charge of Liverpool when the summer transfer window swings around. The German coach has announced that he'll be leaving the Merseysiders at the end of the season due to fatigue.

This means the Reds will enter a new era and that may include changes to their squad under new management. Mbappe is a name that gets continously linked with the Premier League giants.

However, Klopp thinks securing a deal for the PSG frontman is difficult due to the fees involved. He said (via The Independent):

"Obviously, I’m not involved in that, but I can tell you I’d be surprised if all the top clubs were [in for him]. The top clubs I know, for most of them it will be tricky - wages, signing-on fee."

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017 for €180 million, making him world football's second most expensive signing in history. Madrid attempted to sign him in 2021 and offered €200 million but failed to agree terms with PSG.

Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 heavyweights accepted a €300 million offer from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal last summer. But, the Frenchman rejected the chance to head to the Middle East in favor of seeing out his contract with the French capital club.