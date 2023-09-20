"We have to dream big" - Manchester United summer signing believes Red Devils can win UEFA Champions League this season

Manchester United kick off their Champions League campaign with a highly anticipated clash with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (September 20).

Ahead of the game, summer signing Andre Onana has made a bold claim that the Red Devils could go all the way in the coveted tournament. Onana surely does know what it's like to compete in Europe's most prestigious club competition.

The Cameroonian was a mainstay in goal for Inter Milan last term as they made their way to the final, where they lost 1-0 to Manchester City.

Ahead of the clash at Bayern Munich, the goalkeeper appeared confident of Manchester United's chances as he urged the club to dream big:

"Champions League, I know the competition," the former Inter Milan man told MUTV. I played the final a few months ago so we have no limit. We have to dream big.

"We have to dream very big, and it's not only about talking. It is time to deliver, to show in the pitch. This season didn't start how we wanted, but, I think, in the end, it will be much better."

After narrowly missing out on the prize last term, the goalkeeper is looking forward to using the setback to fuel his motivation this season:

"Something (like that) is a motivation for me, but (not) only me, I cannot do it (alone). Only together, we are stronger.

"When I see my teammates and the quality we have, I am very confident, and I know (if) we keep working how we are working. In the end of this season, I think, we are going to be dancing all together."

Onana also promised that Manchester United will give their all in their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

"We will give everything tomorrow, and I hope we are going to win. It is not going to be easy. They are a very good team, but we are Manchester United. We have to be able to go anywhere and play our football. Don't be afraid to challenge anyone. I am very confident."

Manchester United have task cut out in Champions League game versus Bayern Munich

Erik ten Hag (left) and Andre Onana

Although a lot can happen on the pitch, many will be shocked if Manchester United get a positive result at Bayern Munich. That's due to the poor level at which the Red Devils have been performing this campaign.

Erik ten Hag's men have won just two of their five games in the Premier League, losing three. That includes back-to-back 3-1 defeats to Arsenal (away) and Brighton & Hove Albion (home) in their last two games.

Bayern Munich, meanhwhile, are unbeaten this term, having bagged three wins and a draw in four Bundesliga games.