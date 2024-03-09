"We are dropping points", "Reiss on 100K a week for nothing but vibes" - Fans unhappy with Arsenal star's inclusion in XI to face Brentford

Fans have reacted to Arsenal midfielder Leandro Trossard starting the Premier League home game with Brentford on Saturday (March 9).

The Gunners are coming off a rousing 6-0 win at Sheffield United earlier this week to stay within two ponts of leaders Liverpool (63) after 27 games. Following their 1-0 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg defeat at Porto three weeks ago, it was Mikel Arteta's side's second straight win.

Before the Sheffield win, the Gunners saw off Newcastle United 4-1 at home to swiftly return to winning ways. Arteta's side will go top of the standings with a win and will stay there if the Reds and Manchester City draw at Anfield on Sunday.

Trossard starts on the left side of a 4-3-3 formation, with Kai Havertz down the centre and Bukayo Saka on the other wing. However, fans are not enthused to see the Belgian start, which one reckons could cost the team points.

"Trossard LW, we are dropping points," one tweeted.

"Trossard LW, Reiss on 100K a week for nothing but vibes," chimed in another.

Here are a few top reactions on X:

Trossard, 29, has 10 goals and two assists in 32 games across competitions this season, starting 15 times. Meanwhile, the Gunners have won their last seven league games as they seek their first Premier League title in two decades.

What happened when Arsenal last played Brentford?

Arsenal and Brentford meet for the third time this season across competitions. Their last meeting saw the Gunners win by a solitary goal at the GTech Community Stadium in the Premier League in November.

Kai Havertz produced the only goal of the game a minute from time, converting an assist from Bukayo Saka. Earlier this campaign, the Gunners had also prevailed by the same scoreline at Brentford in their EFL Cup opener two months earlier.

Arteta's side have won seven of their last 10 games across competitions against Brentford, losing once, which came in the Bees' maiden Premier League game in the 2021-22 season.