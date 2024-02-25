"We are finished", "Just win" - Liverpool fans react as 2 key first-team stars not in squad to face Chelsea in Carabao Cup final

Fans have reacted to Liverpool starting without strikers Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez in their squad for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday (February 25).

Salah and Nunez - who missed the midweek Premier League win at home to Luton Town - aren't fit enough to face the Blues. In fact, Jurgen Klopp's side are missing a bevy of first-team stars, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota.

In stark contrast, the Blues have a fairly fit squad at their disposal, with manager Mauricio Pochettino naming the same XI that drew 1-1 at Manchester City in the league last weekend.

Fans reckon the absence of Salah and Nunez tilts the scale in the Blues' favour despite Klopp's side recently beating their upcoming opponents 4-1 at Anfield in the league.

"We are finished," one tweeted.

"JUST WIN," chimed in another.

The two sides have had contrasting seasons. The Reds are chasing an unprecedented quadruple, leading the Premier League and being alive in three other competitions.

Meanwhile, Pochettino's Blues are languishing in tenth place in the league but are in the fray in both domestic cups.

What happened when Liverpool and Chelsea last met in the EFL Cup?

Chelsea and Liverpool are set to contest a rematch of their 2022 Carabao Cup title match.

In a tightly contested clash across 120 minutes, the two sides didn't score before an epic shootout ensued. After 20 successful spot-kicks Blues custodian Kepa Arriazabala - who had come off the bench - fluffed his effort over.

His Reds counterpart, Caoimhin Kelleher, calmly stepped up to beat Kepa as the Reds sealed a dramatic shootout. Months later, the two sides would contest another shootout - this time in the FA Cup final - where Jurgen Klopp's side prevailed again.

Two years later, in the German's final season in charge at Anfield, Liverpool are looking for the perfect farewell by winning all four competitions they are alive in. Meanwhile, Pochettino is looking for his first title of his Blues stint and play spoilsport to the Reds' quadruple plans.