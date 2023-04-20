"We found our level", "Will Ben Foster be in goal" - Fans react hilariously as Chelsea announce pre-season friendly with Wrexham in the summer

Chelsea have announced that they will take on Wrexham AFC in their pre-season tour in the USA next season. Fans on Twitter are reacting hilariously since the announcement.

Wrexham play in the National league, the fifth tier of English football. The Red Dragons recently announced that they will play Manchester United in San Diego on July 25. They are now set to play yet another Premier League club in the form of the Blues on July 19 in North Carolina.

Fans, however, have seen the funny side of the announcement. One of them claimed that the west Londoners have finally found their level, writing on Twitter:

"We found our level."

Another asked whether Ben Foster, who recently produced a heroic penalty save for Wrexham, would be between the sticks. The fan wrote:

"Will ben foster be in goal lol."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Chelsea announced that they will play Wrexham in a pre-season friendly in the USA:

Jack @JacckCFC @ChelseaFC @Wrexham_AFC Ben fosters go pro in the goal as he has a picnic on the pitch @ChelseaFC @Wrexham_AFC Ben fosters go pro in the goal as he has a picnic on the pitch

Chelsea caretaker manager Frank Lampard emphasized the importance of the upcoming fixtures

Chelsea have lost all four of their matches under caretaker manager Frank Lampard. The Blues have a Premier League clash against Brentford coming up on April 26.

Lampard claimed that the closing few weeks of the season are very important for the team. Further justifying his comments, the Englishman said (via Chelsea's official website):

"We now get little bits of period to work, ‘People from the outside might write that off and go ‘what does that mean if you’re coming eighth or 12th’, but for me, it means a lot. The challenge for me is to raise performance. Now I have some time to work."

He further claimed that the team has to be competitive throughout the course of the season. Lampard said:

"In that first hour against Real Madrid individuals and the team were performing at the level we want. We now can’t come away from that level. Brighton wasn’t the level we want. I said that after the game. We can’t be a team that turns up here but not there. We have to be competitive all the way through."

The Blues are 11th in the league with 39 points from 31 matches. They have won none of their last five league matches, losing three of them.

