"We go till we are champions", "This team never gives up" - Fans react as Liverpool defeat Luton Town 4-1 in Premier League fixture

Liverpool fans on social have praised their team following its comeback to beat Luton Town 4-1 in the Premier League.

The Reds went 1-0 down in the 12th minute at Anfield on Wednesday, February 21, after Chiedozie Ogbene headed into an empty net following a save from Caoimhin Kelleher. They failed to score in the first half, as the Hatters held a surprise lead at the break.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side were level in the 56th minute as Virgil van Dijk headed home from an Alexis Mac Allister corner. Mac Allister then set up Cody Gakpo just two minutes later to overturn the deficit. Luis Diaz (71') and Harvey Elliott (90') rounded out the scoring for the hosts.

After the game, Liverpool fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to laud the team for the victory. One supporter wrote:

"What a turnaround , this team never gives up 🔥"

Another looked forward to the weekend's EFL Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium, tweeting:

"We go till we are champions. Next up the EFL final. Come on lads"

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Liverpool notably managed to beat Luton despite missing multiple key players. Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara all missed the match on Wednesday.

Liverpool move four points clear atop Premier League table with win over Luton

Liverpool would have entered their match against Luton Town knowing that this could be a tricky encounter.

The Hatters held them to a draw at Kenilworth Road back in November and fought hard against Manchester United over the weekend in a 2-1 defeat. Additionally, the Reds' title rivals Manchester City edged Brentford 1-0 a day earlier, while Arsenal have scored 21 goals in their last five Premier League games.

However, a 4-1 victory thanks to a resounding second-half display now has Jurgen Klopp's men sitting four points clear at the top of the league table. They have 60 points in 26 matches, with City in second on 56 and Arsenal in third on 55.

This means Liverpool will remain top despite not being in league action this weekend as they compete for the EFL Cup title. Meanwhile, the Citizens will visit Bournemouth, while the Gunners will host Newcastle United.

The Reds' next league game will be on March 2 away to Nottingham Forest after an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Southampton at Anfield on February 28. This will be followed by a blockbuster Premier League home clash against Manchester City on March 10 that will have ramifications for the title race.