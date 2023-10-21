"We are just forfeiting the 3 points before kick-off" - Fans unhappy as Ten Hag names 30-year-old in Manchester United lineup to face Sheffield

Fans are disappointed to see Harry Maguire start in defence for Manchester United in their Premier League clash at Sheffield United on Saturday (October 21).

Maguire, 30, has been a peripheral figure in manager Erik ten Hag's scheme of things since last season, when the Dutchman arrived. Things have hardly improved for the English defender this campaign as he has only made four appearances across competitions, starting twice.

He has only seen some game time recently due to injuries to the first-choice centre-back pair of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Meanwhile, United are coming off a last-gasp 2-1 home win over Brentford in their last league outing just before the international break. They will hope to continue their winning run against a Sheffield side who are winless this season and seem destined to drop to the Championship.

Fans, though, reckon Maguire's inclusion in the starting XI coud lead to a Sheffield win, tweeting:

"Maguire starts for Man Utd - so now we are just forfeiting the three points before we even kick off. Seriously?"

Another chimed in:

"Take Maguire out please"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How Manchester United have fared this season?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have made a poor start to their 2023-24 campaign, winning five of their 11 games across competitions and losing six. Those losses include four in the league, where they're 10th in the standings after eight games.

Their other two losses have come in the UEFA Champions League, where they have lost their first two games in the competition for the first time. After a 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich, Ten Hag's side fell to a 3-2 home loss to Galatasaray. It was the Turkish side's first win on English soil.

Of course, United have hardly been helped by a plethora of injuries and suspensions. Apart from Martinez and Varane, defenders Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are injured. Meanwhile, attacker Jadon Sancho is on disciplinary leave after a public spat with Ten Hag.