“We all know who ate the cake” - Barcelona fans make hilarious claim as club plan birthday surprise for Ilkay Gundogan’s wife Sara

Barcelona planned a birthday surprise for Ilkay Gundogan's wife Sara. Fans on Twitter reacted as the Blaugrana handed their new player's partner a birthday cake.

Gundogan recently completed a move as a free agent from Premier League giants Manchester City. The German was presented as the club's new player on Monday. His wife, Sara Gundogan, a TV presenter by profession, celebrates her birthday on Monday.

The club planned a surprise for Sara as they handed her a cake. Fans, though, made hilarious claims regarding the birthday cake, with some pointing out that club president Joan Laporta ate it.

That comes after Laporta had publicly discussed his stress-eating habits. One fan tweeted:

"We all know who ate the cake after all. No names mentioned.."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Barcelona presented Ilkay Gundogan's wife Sara with a birthday cake:

What Ilkay Gundogan said about his decision to join Barcelona?

Ilkay Gundogan was the captain of the Manchester City team that won the European treble last season. He was a crucial part of Pep Guardiola's history-making team.

Hence, the German's decision to join the Blaugrana came as a surprise to many, as he was an integral part of a winning set-up. Speaking about the impact Barcelona coach Xavi had on the move, Gundogan said (via Barca Universal):

“First of all, he made his ideas very clear. It looks a lot like what I’ve done with Manchester City. His directness, his character, made me reflect on him, also how he played. From the first moment, we had a very good connection.”

He was also asked about Pep Guardiola's reaction to him leaving. Gundogan said:

“For me, it was important that he was the first to know. I expressed my gratitude to him, in a way I consider that he was happy and that when I needed anything about the club and about the city I would ask him for advice.”

With Sergio Busquets leaving Barca to join Inter Miami, Gundogan is now the most experienced midfielder at the club. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the former Borussia Dortmund ace settles into life in Spain.