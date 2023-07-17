Football
  • home icon
  • Football
  • “We all know who ate the cake” - Barcelona fans make hilarious claim as club plan birthday surprise for Ilkay Gundogan’s wife Sara

“We all know who ate the cake” - Barcelona fans make hilarious claim as club plan birthday surprise for Ilkay Gundogan’s wife Sara

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Jul 17, 2023 14:31 GMT
Barcelona gave Ilkay Gundogan
Barcelona gave Ilkay Gundogan's wife Sara a great surprise

Barcelona planned a birthday surprise for Ilkay Gundogan's wife Sara. Fans on Twitter reacted as the Blaugrana handed their new player's partner a birthday cake.

Gundogan recently completed a move as a free agent from Premier League giants Manchester City. The German was presented as the club's new player on Monday. His wife, Sara Gundogan, a TV presenter by profession, celebrates her birthday on Monday.

The club planned a surprise for Sara as they handed her a cake. Fans, though, made hilarious claims regarding the birthday cake, with some pointing out that club president Joan Laporta ate it.

That comes after Laporta had publicly discussed his stress-eating habits. One fan tweeted:

"We all know who ate the cake after all. No names mentioned.."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Barcelona presented Ilkay Gundogan's wife Sara with a birthday cake:

What Ilkay Gundogan said about his decision to join Barcelona?

Ilkay Gundogan was the captain of the Manchester City team that won the European treble last season. He was a crucial part of Pep Guardiola's history-making team.

Hence, the German's decision to join the Blaugrana came as a surprise to many, as he was an integral part of a winning set-up. Speaking about the impact Barcelona coach Xavi had on the move, Gundogan said (via Barca Universal):

“First of all, he made his ideas very clear. It looks a lot like what I’ve done with Manchester City. His directness, his character, made me reflect on him, also how he played. From the first moment, we had a very good connection.”

He was also asked about Pep Guardiola's reaction to him leaving. Gundogan said:

“For me, it was important that he was the first to know. I expressed my gratitude to him, in a way I consider that he was happy and that when I needed anything about the club and about the city I would ask him for advice.”

With Sergio Busquets leaving Barca to join Inter Miami, Gundogan is now the most experienced midfielder at the club. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the former Borussia Dortmund ace settles into life in Spain.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...