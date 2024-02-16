“We laugh about it” - Jurgen Klopp's comments about Liverpool potentially signing Kylian Mbappe resurface amid latter's PSG exit rumors

Kylian Mbappe is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) upon the expiration of his contract in the summer, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Amidst such reports, Jurgen Klopp's previous comments on potentially signing the Frenchman have resurfaced.

Mbappe has been touted to leave the Parisians for a while now and so was the case last summer as well. While he's been highly linked with a move to Real Madrid, Liverpool have also been mentioned to have an interest. Responding to these rumors, Klopp said last summer (via Caught Offside):

We laugh about it. I can say that I think he’s a really good player but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now… but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it.

“It’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me… that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time.”

Romano has claimed that Kylian Mbappe has told PSG's hierarchy that he will leave the club when his contract expires in the summer. The same will be announced in a few months.

Real Madrid are still heavily interested in signing the Frenchman while Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked with him. The Reds could potentially lose Mohamed Salah in the summer, with Saudi Arabian clubs linked with signing him. This could perhaps tempt them into an attempt for Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid's offer to Kylian Mbappe lower than 2022 amidst reports of PSG exit

As per Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have already made an offer to Kylian Mbappe for a potential move in the summer. However, the salary offer is lower than his current salary and also the previous offer Los Blancos had made in 2022.

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid ever since he was at AS Monaco but he eventually joined PSG in 2017. He was again linked with Los Blancos in 2022 when his contract with the Parisians was set to expire.

However, the Frenchman chose to renew his contract with the French side, signing a two-year contract with an option to extend it by one year. The attacker refused to sign the extension last summer, which saw him being sidelined from the first team earlier this season.

He eventually returned and has scored 31 goals and provided seven assists in 30 games across competitions this season.