"We have not let them" - La Liga president Javier Tebas claims Barcelona will not be allowed to sign players in the summer

La Liga president Javier Tebas has confirmed that the league blocked Barcelona from signing players in the January window. He claimed that the Catalan side will also not be allowed to sign players in the summer.

Barcelona activated financial levers last summer to be able to sign several players in the 2022 summer transfer window. They sold TV and licensing rights for several years to bring in cash and balance their books.

Radioestadio @Radioestadio



presidente de



“El FC Barcelona | #Radioestadio @Tebasjavier presidente de @LaLiga “El @FCBarcelona_es este invierno no ha podido fichar jugadores, no les hemos dejado.. y el verano que viene no podrán fichar jugadores” FC Barcelona | #Radioestadio🔺@Tebasjavier presidente de @LaLiga “El @FCBarcelona_es este invierno no ha podido fichar jugadores, no les hemos dejado.. y el verano que viene no podrán fichar jugadores” https://t.co/antSeLjriN

Tebas claims the levers were 5% of Barcelona's turnover and they will not allow any club in the league to go beyond that percentage. He said at a conference in London:

"We have not let Barca sign players this winter, and next summer they will not be able to sign players. With the famous levers, the club has made levers last summer for 5% of its turnover. But at other clubs, that could be a problem. We have acted and self-regulated quickly. No one can make levers that represent 5% of the turnover."

He added:

"If with Barca, which is a very important club for the League, we look the other way on the economic issue, we would do ourselves a disservice for the competition itself."

Barcelona continue to battle with Javier Tebas

Barcelona are unhappy with the rules set by La Liga and have been taking shots at Javier Tebas. The Catalan side's president Joan Laporta believes Barca's intentions to join the European Super League and their rejection of the CVC deal has led to the league tightening its grip on the club.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes | Joan Laporta: "Javier Tebas appears everyday to talk about us. He should stay in his place. Whosoever tries to degrade the name of Barça will receive a forceful response." 🎙️| Joan Laporta: "Javier Tebas appears everyday to talk about us. He should stay in his place. Whosoever tries to degrade the name of Barça will receive a forceful response." #fcblive 🎙️🚨| Joan Laporta: "Javier Tebas appears everyday to talk about us. He should stay in his place. Whosoever tries to degrade the name of Barça will receive a forceful response." #fcblive 💥 https://t.co/diMmrvSnjn

He was furious with Tebas earlier this year and said:

"I would also like to say that Mr. Tebas has already come to the fore again. Some had already warned us that Tebas seemed to be promoting a reputational campaign against Barça and against me. The mask has come off."

He continued:

"I will not give Mr. Tebas the pleasure of ceasing to be president of Barca. That is for the members to decide. Anyone who tries to tarnish the history of Barca will receive a strong response. What we have achieved has taken a lot of hard work. Therefore, as president, I will not allow such attempts to tarnish our history."

The Blaugrana won the battle to register Gavi's new contract, but Tebas is looking to challenge it in court again.

Poll : 0 votes