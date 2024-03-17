"We own Liverpool", "That was Amad ending" - Manchester United in jubilant mood after reaching FA Cup semifinal

Manchester United fans' joy knows no bounds after the Red Devils beat Liverpool 4-3 after extra time at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 17) to reach the FA Cup semifinals.

In an instant thriller dished out by the two Premier League giants, Scott McTominay fired United into a 10th-minute lead. But the visitors struck in quick succession - through Alexis Mac Alister and Mohamed Salah - on the cusp of half-time to lead at the break.

Just when it looked like Jurgen Klopp's side had done enough to see out the win, Antony struck the equaliser three minutes from time to force extra time. The Reds were back in front through Harvey Elliott in the 105th minute, but Marcus Rashford made it 3-3 before Amad Diallo struck the winner in stoppage time to spark wild celebrations among the United faithful.

Fans were understandably elated to deny their arch-rivals a potential quadruple, with one tweeting:

"Well done boys. We own Liverpool"

Another chimed in:

"That was Amad ending to the game."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

With the win, the Red Devils extended their lead over Liverpool in the FA Cup to 11-4. They next face Championship side Coventry City for a place in the final on April 20.

"The attitude was great" - Manchester United boss after Liverpool win

Manchester United are in the midst of an indifferent campaign, having suffered a whopping 16 losses across competitions.

However, Erik ten Hag's side came good against their eternal rivals when it mattered most, moving to within two wins of a 13th FA Cup title and first in nearly a decade.

Understandably, the boss was pleased with the performance of his side, especially the opening 30 minutes, telling ITV (via BBC):

"The first 30 minutes was the best of our whole season. We were acting as a team but then we got gaps between the lines, and you can't allow this against one of the best teams in Europe. They outplayed us.

"Then we made changes. We took risks and the players were wonderful. The attitude was great, a strong belief to win this game."

The Red Devils will next be in action at Brentford in the Premier League on March 30.