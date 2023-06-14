“We’ll always love you” - Chinese fans send adorable message to Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo

Chinese fans sent an adorable message to Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo. Messi is currently in Beijing with the Argentina national team to play Australia in a friendly. The reigning world champions will play two friendlies as part of their Asia tour.

After facing off against Australia in Beijing on Thursday (June 15), they take on Indonesia in Jakarta four days later. Messi's presence in China has already caused a massive frenzy among fans. One of them had an adorable message for Antonela Roccuzzo, too.

The fan held a poster with the writing on it (via Diario Uno):

"Leo, tell Antonela that she is kind and that I love her very much."

Another wrote:

"Dear Leo Messi. We will always love you. Please shave your beard. More handsome without a beard.”

Journalist Gaston Edul previously talked about the craze surrounding Lionel Messi and the Argentina team in China. He said about the reigning world champions' fandom in the South Asian country (via All About Argentina):

“I’ve never seen anything like this since i’m covering Argentina; it didn’t happen like this in Qatar, neither in UAE, USA or Bilbao.”

How Antonela Roccuzzo reacted to Lionel Messi and Argentina's first game after winning FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Messi led Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar. The little magician scored seven goals and provided three assists in seven games and also won the Golden Ball.

The FIFA World Cup win was certainly the crowning moment of Messi's incredible career. He got a huge ovation in La Albiceleste's first game back in action against Panama in a friendly. His wife Antonela Roccuzzo penned a social media message, posting on Instagram:

"Love for the ball, your country and your people. Love your team, which turned out to be a group of friends. Love, joy, shared emotion. All of that and more was lived last night. INFINITE THANKS. Love that returns tripled for all those who can perceive that noble energy with which you do your work. @leomessi WE LOVE YOU."

Argentina have played Panama and Curacao in two friendlies since their FIFA World Cup win. Two more friendlies await Lionel Scaloni's team. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the reigning world champions fare.

