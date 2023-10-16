"We'll see later" - Manchester United target makes interesting claim with new contract talks set to begin at current club

Reported Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot has opened up about his future amidst potential contract extension talks with Juventus.

Rabiot has been linked with a move to the Red Devils multiple times in the past, including the summer transfer window (via Metro). His contract with Juventus was set to expire in the summer but he signed a one-year extension amidst all the rumors.

The French midfielder has once again been linked with a free transfer next season with his contract expiring. However, he is now set to hold talks with the club regarding a potential extension.

When asked about the same recently, he told Telefoot:

“This is a club where I am happy and we are having a very good season. Staying at a team I knew very well, in the season going into the European Championship, seemed the best option. The club has faith in me."

“We'll see later on about a renewal, but in any case I am very happy with my situation at the club and in the France squad."

With Manchester United signing Sofyan Amrabat in the summer, it'll be interesting to see if they pursue Rabiot aggressively next summer. However, Scott McTominay's potential departure could open up the space for the Frenchman.

Rabiot has made 185 appearances for Juventus since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 and registered 18 goals and 14 assists.

Manchester United hoping to restore winning momentum after international break

The Red Devils have had a poor start to the 2023-24 season as they are currently 10th in the Premier League table with four wins and four draws. Manchester United are also at the bottom of their UEFA Champions League group after losing both of their games so far.

However, Erik ten Hag's side broke a three-game losing streak in their last game just before the international break. They beat Brentford 2-1 courtesy of two stoppage-time goals from Scott McTominay.

United will hope the dramatic win could prove to be a turning point for their season, with some big fixtures coming up soon. They will face Sheffield United away on October 21 before hosting Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League three days later.

Manchester United will then welcome city rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 29 before facing Newcastle United in the EFL Cup Round of 16 on November 1.