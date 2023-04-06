“We are losing”, “Useless” – Barcelona fans enraged as 25-year-old misses out on Catalan squad to face Real Madrid in El Clasico

Barcelona fans on Twitter are enraged to see midfielder Frenkie de Jong miss out from the squad set to face Real Madrid today (April 5). The two arch-rivals will clash in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals at the Spotify Camp Nou, with the hosts leading 1-0.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen starts in goal for the Blaugrana in the fifth El Clasico of the season. Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Marcos Alonso, and Alejandro Balde form the back four. Sergio Busquets, Franck Kessie, and Sergi Roberto are in the midfield. Gavi and Raphinha partner Robert Lewandowski in the attack.

Barcelona fans, however, are unhappy to see De Jong absent from the starting lineup. The Dutch midfielder has been a crucial player for Xavi's team this season, making 34 appearances across competitions.

Fans believe his absence will cost the Catalan club the game as they are concerned about the lack of depth in the midfield. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"We are losing without Frenkie, unless It's Diego Xavione coaching us tonight."

Another fan claimed:

"Four midfielders without fdj and pedri is useless."

Barca have won three out of the four El Clasicos across competitions this season. However, without De Jong, fans are not so hopeful about the clash on Wednesday.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Barcelona fans after the team's lineup to face Real Madrid was announced:

Swastik @srst784 @ReshadRahman_ We are losing without Frenkie, unless It's Diego Xavione coaching us tonight🥲 @ReshadRahman_ We are losing without Frenkie, unless It's Diego Xavione coaching us tonight🥲

a!! @MESMERlC @ReshadRahman_ four midfielders without fdj and pedri is useless @ReshadRahman_ four midfielders without fdj and pedri is useless

Alan Mohtadi 🛢 @tawaksham @ReshadRahman_ It’s a midfield battle that we need to win. They are playing with a double pivot and Rodrygo as 10. This will be very tough, especially without FDJ @ReshadRahman_ It’s a midfield battle that we need to win. They are playing with a double pivot and Rodrygo as 10. This will be very tough, especially without FDJ

AMZ 🇵🇸 @AMZ8FCB



It won’t go well I feel ugh @ReshadRahman_ I hate the lineup “midfield of 4” without De Jong and Pedri …It won’t go well I feel ugh @ReshadRahman_ I hate the lineup “midfield of 4” without De Jong and Pedri …It won’t go well I feel ugh

` @a3avd_ @ReshadRahman_ How can i be confident looking at that midfield @ReshadRahman_ How can i be confident looking at that midfield

Barcelona manager Xavi spoke ahead of the clash against Real Madrid

Manager Xavi has led Barcelona in a perfect way in their clashes against Real Madrid so far this season. Speaking ahead of the Copa del Rey showdown at Camp Nou, the Spaniard was asked about the favorite for the match.

Xavi said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"Madrid are perfectly capable of winning, against any rival. Madrid are still favorites over us. They are used to comebacks and have experience in two-legged ties. We will compete, but we don’t feel like we have Madrid figured out."

He added:

"They haven’t lost a Cup tie in a while, they’re the reigning European champions. That’s why I call them favorites. The pressure is more on them than on us."

Barca come into the game on the back of a 4-0 win over Elche in La Liga while Real Madrid beat Real Valladolid 6-0.

Poll : 0 votes