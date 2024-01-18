"We are losing aren't we" - Real Madrid fans unhappy with Carlo Ancelotti for leaving superstar out of XI to face Atletico Madrid

Fans have reacted to Aurelien Tchouameni not starting for Real Madrid in their Copa del Rey Round of 16 clash at Atletico Madrid on Thursday (January 18).

Los Blancos are coming off a 4-1 Spanish Super Cup final win over Barcelona four days earlier in Riyadh, having beaten Atletico 5-3 after extra time in a rousing semifinal clash.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are in the midst of a super campaign, having only lost once across competitions, with their only defeat coming against their upcoming opponents (3-1, away) in the league.

Having beaten their cross-town rivals a week earlier in Riyadh in the Super Cup, Madrid and Atletico renew acquaintances again. However, fans are not pleased to see manager Carlo Ancelotti not including French midfielder Tchouameni in the Copa del Rey clash.

One tweeted, foreseeing a Madrid defeat:

"Modric dm and no Tchouameni. We are losing. Aren't we?"

Another chimed in:

"I'm not sure about Tchouameni being benched"

Here are the top reactions on X:

Los Blancos commenced their Copa campaign earlier this month with a 3-1 win at Arandina. Ancelotti's side are on a seven game-winning streak, including two victories since the Arandina win.

"We want to do all we can to win" - Real Madrid boss ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti admits that his side are riding a purple clash but knows that they cannot take any game for granted, based on their past success.

Atletico led twice in the Spanish Super Cup clash a week ago, so Ancelotti knows that the Rojiblancos would present a formidable challenge, especially at home. In a pre-game presser, the Italian boss told Los Blancos' website:

"We've got another very difficult game tomorrow. Atletico are a top opponent, and they showed that in the Super Cup. We're expecting it to be even more difficult tomorrow because they're at home, and they're doing very well there.

"I'm convinced that it's going to be more difficult than in the Super Cup . It's another trophy, and it's a game that will be played by two teams that can win the Copa del Rey. It makes the match even bigger, as it's a simple single-leg tie. We want to do all we can to win."

Following the Atletico clash, Los Blancos return to La Liga action at home to Almeria on Sunday (January 21). A draw will take them above surprise leaders Girona (49).