"We all love him as a player as a person" - Mikel Arteta on Arsenal summer signing ahead of Burnley clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has praised Kai Havertz ahead of his side's clash with Burnley tomorrow (February 17).

Havertz has endured a frustrating start to his Gunners career since joining from Chelsea in a £67.5 million deal. The German attacker has struggled on the pitch, managing five goals and one assist in 33 games across competitions.

The jury is out on whether Arteta made the right decision signing Havertz and selling Grant Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen. It's fair to say that the 24-year-old has failed to live up to his price tag thus far.

However, Arteta affirmed in his pre-match press conference that Havertz is appreciated by the manager, his teammates, and the club as a whole. He said (via football.london):

"I love him. I think we all love him as a player as a person. There were two or three moments with how he attracts people and how he affects the play."

Havertz filled in as a false 9 in wins over Liverpool (3-1) and West Ham United (6-0). But, he failed to get on the scoresheet and was particularly wasteful in the crucial victory at home to Jurgen Klopp's league leaders.

Arteta handed the former Leverkusen playmaker a midfield role following his arrival from Stamford Bridge. He could be set to lead the line once again when Arsenal face Burnley with Gabriel Jesus out of injured (knee).

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up selling Kai Havertz this summer as they continue to pursue Ivan Toney

Kai Havertz is already facing an uncertain future at Arsenal.

Arteta may have backed Havertz publicly amid criticism for his slow start at the Emirates. But, the Germany international's disappointing form is reportedly starting to frustrate the north Londoners.

Reports claim that Arsenal have grown impatient with Havertz and could look to sell him a year removed from his transfer. They would be looking to recoup the fee they paid Chelsea for his services in July last year.

The Gunners are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer after opting not to bolster their squad in the January transfer window. Brentford's Ivan Toney looks to be a top target and the Bees' manager Thomas Frank is anticipating his sale (via TEAMTalk):

"It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer. We also know what he is worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now."

Arsenal could be looking in the region of £80 million to sign Toney so could be forced to balance the books at the Emirates. The English striker has been in fine form since returning from an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules, with three goals in four games.