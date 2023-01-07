"We made an offer" - Club president confirms talks with Cristiano Ronaldo before Al Nassr move

Brazilian club Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves has confirmed that they made an offer to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. He claims that they were willing to match his salary at Manchester United but were beaten after Al Nassr offered 20 times more.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr last week on a free transfer and has started training with the Saudi Arabian club. He was in the dressing room on Friday night when his side faced Al Tai at home and won 2-0.

The Corinthians president has confirmed Ronaldo's statement that he had offers from around the world but rejected them for Al Nassr. Alves told Bandeirantes' Donos da Bola:

"We made an offer to Cristiano Ronaldo. A salary equal to what he earned at United, two-year deal with the help of sponsors. I know he also had proposals from Europe. But the proposal from Saudi Arabia was 20 times higher."

Speaking about the salary offered to Ronaldo, Alves added:

"We made a proposal for a salary equal to what he earned at Manchester United, for a two-year contract. I spoke six, seven times with Jorge Mendes, and, in the end, we sent a proposal through another person."

Alves went on to hint that he was happy when Ronaldo chose not to join them and said:

"I made the proposal and even hoped not to accept it (laughs). Just kidding, we had many partners already warned. I think we have to try. Renato Augusto, Willian thought it was funny and, well, it worked out in the end. Presiding over Corinthians, we have to look for the best in the world."

Cristiano Ronaldo claims he rejected multiple clubs to join Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed in his first Al Nassr press conference that he rejected multiple clubs to join the Saudi Arabian side. He added that there were offers from around the world, but he was looking for a new challenge.

Ronaldo said:

"I'm so proud to make this big decision in my life. In Europe, my work is done. Nobody knows this, but I had many opportunities in Europe, Brazil, Australia, the US, and even Portugal; many clubs tried to sign me. I gave my word to this club. I want to give a different vision of this country and football. This is why I took this opportunity."

Cristiano Ronaldo's debut is still in the balance as he has to serve a two-match ban handed to him by the FA before he gets to the pitch.

