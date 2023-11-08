"We might be cooking something delicious", "Hat-trick" - Arsenal fans react as 28-year-old star starts in UCL fixture against Sevilla

Fans are excited about Leandro Trossard starting for Arsenal in their UEFA Champions League home game against Sevilla on Wednesday (November 8).

The 28-year-old Belgian comes in for striker Eddie Nketiah, who misses out due to an ankle injury. It's the only change from the XI that started in the 1-0 Premier League defeat at Newcastle United at the weekend.

Trossard has made 12 appearances across competitions this season for Arteta's side, contributing four goals and an assist, starting five times. His four goals have come in three different competitions: two in the Premier League and one each in the Champions League and FA Community Shield.

Fans are delighted to see the Belgian attacker start against Sevilla at the Emirates, with one tweeting:

"Trossard F9, we might be cooking something delicious today."

Another chimed in:

"Trossard hat-trick"

Here's a look at the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Arsenal are top of their group with two wins out of three games, one ahead of their matchday two conquerors Lens, who beat the Gunners 2-1 at home. A win against Sevilla will take the Gunners to the cusp of qualifying for the knockouts.

"We want to qualify as soon as possible" - Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is seeking a quick return to winning ways following the team's first Premier League defeat of the season at Newcastle United last weekend.

The Gunners will fancy their chances of doing so against the reigning UEFA Europa League winners. Sevilla have won just twice in 11 La Liga games and are languishing in 15th in the standings.

Odegaard said ahead of the visit of the La Liga side that the focus has been on preparing for the Sevilla game since losing at Newcastle. The Norwegian said (as per the Gunners' website):

"We’ve been focussing on tonight’s game ever since the weekend, because it’s the perfect game to bounce back for us. Another big night at the Emirates in the Champions League, with a lot at stake in the group as well.

"We want to qualify as soon as possible, and we all know how vital these home games are in the group stage. Everyone will be fired up for this one, to put our disappointment and frustration out of our bodies."

Having won 2-1 at Sevilla on matchday three, the Gunners will look to do the double over Diogo Alonso's side.