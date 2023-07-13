"We might finally have our own Messi", "This boy is unreal" - Real Madrid fans react as new signing scores incredible brace in training

Real Madrid's new signing, Arda Guler, scored two eye-soothing goals in training. Fans on Twitter were excited as they watched Guler find the back of the net in style.

Guler, 18, recently completed a €18 million move to the Spanish capital from the Turkish club Fenerbahce. The player arrives with a lot of hype behind him. Guler is touted as one of the brightest youngsters in world football at the moment.

The 18-year-old is already giving the fans glimpses of his enormous talent in training. He first scored a left-footed curler to find the far corner with pinpoint accuracy.

Guler then showed off his close control of the ball. After receiving a pass, the youngster sat the goalkeeper down before finding the back of the net with ease.

Fans were left excited, with one comparing him to Lionel Messi. The fan wrote on Twitter:

"We might finally have our own Messi."

Another fan commented:

"This boy is unreal."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Arda Guler scored a stunning brace in training:

Honestly more excited about him than Jude

Arda Güler's two goals in training today…

We might finally have our own Messi

He is making a mockery out of our defense

I have just seen the light, Arda Guler it's better than any player La Masia has ever produced.

Arda Guler has already outlined his ambitions in Real Madrid

Arda Guler arrives at Real Madrid as a highly touted prospect. The ceiling is very high for the youngster. Fans are excited to see what he can achieve in the Spanish capital over the course of the next few years.

Guler has now outlined his goals and aspirations. The Turkish youngster is looking to become a club legend in Madrid.

Speaking about his goals, Guler told Los Blancos' official media:

“I want to go down in the history of this club, I would love to become a legend. This club has won so many trophies throughout history. I have just seen all the European Cups and I can say it's the most incredible feeling. I have come to Real Madrid, a huge club, to work hard and evolve my game and my career."

Guler is set to be a part of the new wave of talent arriving in the Spanish capital. Apart from him, the likes of Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and more are expected to be the heart of the team for the foreseeable future.

