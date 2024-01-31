“We miss this aggressivity that he provides” - Mauricio Pochettino delivers honest opinion on 22-year-old Chelsea star

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has delivered his opinion on striker Nicolas Jackson. The Senegal international has divided opinions following his move to Stamford Bridge from Villarreal in a deal worth a reported £32 million.

While Jackson's finishing has been heavily scrutinized, he has caught the eye with his work rate, commitment and pressing from the front. Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that Chelsea missed the 22-year-old while he was away to represent Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, with the reigning champions of Africa out of the tournament, Pochettino has confirmed that Jackson could be on the bench for the Blues against Liverpool on Wednesday, January 31.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager has also insisted that he is happy to have the striker back at his disposal. Pochettino said, as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle:

“But with Nico, we miss this aggressivity that he provides in front, he runs a lot, the effort is massive and he helps the team to press high, recover and then to score goals because also he is scoring goals."

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager added:

“He has a good record at the moment. I think we miss him a lot and now, yes, happy in some way because we can recover him and the other side, of course, is sad because they lost. But selfishly, I am happy because maybe tomorrow he can be with us.”

Jackson has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 23 appearances across competitions this season. He failed to make much of an impression for Senegal in the AFCON where he played just 96 minutes and could not open his account.

Chelsea midfielder emerges as target from London rivals ahead of deadline day: Reports

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has reportedly emerged as a target for Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the transfer deadline day. As reported by The Mirror, Ange Postecoglou’s side are closely monitoring the 23-year-old midfielder.

According to the report, Gallagher is set to be one of the players to watch out for on the transfer deadline day for the second consecutive window. He was wanted by Newcastle United last summer who pursued a deal until the final day of the window.

The Magpies can no longer afford to sign the Englishman because of their financial situation but now the player is wanted by Spurs. Postecoglou is understood to be a huge admirer of the midfielder and view him as a perfect player for his high-pressing attacking system.

As per the report, Gallagher, who came through the youth ranks of Chelsea, wants to stay at the club. However, with his contract up in 18 months' time, the Blues find themselves in a difficult situation.