“We miss you” – Fans question why 29-year-old Al-Nassr star is not named in line-up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for game against Damac

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Al-Nassr's starting line-up to face Damac, but Brazilian attacker Talisca's omission has left fans bewildered.

The Saudi Pro League club acquired the services of Ronaldo on a free transfer in December. They made him the highest-paid player in the world to lure him to the Middle East.

Despite the expensive financial outlay, the Portuguese icon's signing is seen as a massive coup for Saudi Arabia. Al-Shabab manager Vicente Moreno recently pointed out how the forward's presence has seen the league garner attention from fans around the world.

The increasing popularity of other players at Al-Nassr is a testament to Ronaldo's impact. Talisca is among those who have largely benefitted from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival.

Talisca earned himself some fans after he impressed for Al-Aalami in the days following Ronaldo's signing. He has notably scored four goals in as many Saudi Pro League games that he has started since the turn of the year.

However, the 29-year-old has been left out of Al-Nassr starting line-up to face Damac on Saturday (February 25). His absence has left several fans confused and disappointed. One fan, assuming the player is injured, wrote on Twitter:

"Get well soon, Talisca! We miss you!"

Here are some more reactions to Talisca not being named in Al-Nassr's line-up to face Damac:

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Talisca not in Al-Nassr's line-up?

According to Arab journalist Ali Al-Enezi, Talisca has been left out of the team due to an injury. Apart from the Brazilian, foreign players Alvaro Gonzalez and Pity Martinez are also sidelined.

Talisca could be out of action for as long as four weeks, according to the reporter. He's said to have already returned to Brazil to undergo treatment.

Cristiano Ronaldo looking to continue form

Al-Aalami will be positive about beating Damac without Talisca. With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in their line-up, they're more than equipped to claim all three points against the Khamis Mushait outfit.

Although Ronaldo took some time to get going, he has been in fine form for the Riyadh-based outfit recently. He has scored five goals and provided two assists in their last three Saudi Pro League games.

The 38-year-old will be determined to continue his good run of form. It remains to be seen if he adds to his goal contribution tally against the seventh-place club. Meanwhile, Rudi Garcia and Co. will be determined to return to the standings with a win.

