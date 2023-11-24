"We must talk about the fact" - David Ornstein provides update amid reports of possible relegation for Manchester City after 115 FFP charges

Journalist David Ornstein has dismissed suggestions that Manchester City could get relegated following Everton's points deductions. He claims that the charges on two clubs are different and the final verdict could also be drastically different.

Speaking on Stick to Football, The Athletic journalist stated that calls for Manchester City to be relegated will not materialize. He told Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane that the charges are not the same for the two clubs and said:

"We must talk about the fact that the cases involving Man City and Chelsea are not the same as Everton's. Everyone is saying that Man City must be relegated if found guilty, but we don't know because they are not charged with the same things."

Manchester City were slapped with 115 charges by the Premier League earlier this year due to financial breaches. The case was referred to an independent commission but Sky Sports suggest that it might take years before they actually penalize the club.

Jamie Carragher wants Manchester City relegated

Jamie Carragher was furious with the 10-point deduction handed to Everton earlier this month. He added that the one club getting a massive punishment would set a precedent and could see Manchester City banished to the National League North.

He posted on X:

"The PL want a 12 point deduction for Everton for one charge. Man City are going to end up in the National League North if the PL get their way!! Unbelievable the amount of stories that come out about Everton's situation, but Man City's, which has 114 more charges & has gone on for much longer, has gone very quiet."

Premier League released a statement in March confirming the charges on Everton and an independent commission then handed the Merseyside club points deduction. The statement read:

“The proceedings before the commission will, in accordance with Premier League Rule W.82, be confidential and heard in private. Under Premier League Rule W.82.2, the Commission’s final award will be published on the Premier League’s website. The League will be making no further comment until that time.”

Everton have surprisingly claimed that Tottenham Hotspur paying £20 million less than what they demanded for Richarlison was the main reason for them getting penalized.