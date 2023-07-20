"We need full stadiums to warm us all up” - Gianni Infantino urges supporters buy tickets for the FIFA Women's World Cup

Gianni Infantino urged fans to buy tickets for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 after movements in the ticket department slowed down. It was recently revealed that 20,000 tickets had to be given away as they remained unsold. New Zealand and Australia are hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup this year.

As the competition has gotten underway, Infantino has made a pledge to fans, telling them (via The Blaze):

"New Zealand, we want you. We need you. It’s never too late to do the right thing. Come to watch the matches. We need full stadiums to warm us all up."

FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura, meanwhile, said:

“We still have tickets available for some matches, so my only plea is don’t wait until the last moment. You still can apply and get your ticket for the majority of the matches, and we hope that this will be also the most attended women’s sporting event – it is already, but that we will be reaching record figures."

Gianni Infantino assured fans about the quality of football at the FIFA Women's World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino told fans that they will not be watching lower-quality football during the FIFA Women's World Cup that is taking place in New Zealand and Australia.

Many think that the Women's World Cup is not as intriguing as men's football and dismiss it as a result. Infantino, though, is against that notion, as he said about the upcoming competition:

“Many people who still believe that women’s football is not, you know, great, a great game or it’s not so entertaining or it’s a kind of a bad copy of men’s football, or some stuff like that."

He further said:

“Well, when they watch a game for the first time, they will actually see that it’s a fantastic game. It’s very entertaining. It’s great athletes playing, the level has grown incredibly in the last 10 years, and the best are coming here."

Players like Alessia Russo, Sam Kerr, and more are set to take part in the competition that is taking place in Oceania. Hence, there are certainly a lot of talented players who will be on display.