"We never had the same voice for too long" - Gary Neville reveals two secrets to Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United legacy 

Gary Neville has revealed the two key phenomenons that led to Sir Alex Ferguson's incredible success at Manchester United.

Ferguson is the most decorated manager in the history of British football. During his 27-year-long stint as United's manager, the legendary Scottish coach won 40 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, two UEFA Champions Leagues, and more.

Neville has now revealed that Ferguson didn't instruct his players during the week, rather, leaving the job to his assistants. He added that the former manager also changed his assistant manager frequently.

The two factors led to his success with the players never having to hear too much from the same voice. He said (via FourFourTwo):

“The reason Sir Alex Ferguson was unbelievable for 20-odd years was because he stayed out of training all week, and he never got involved in training."

Neville added:

"You never heard his voice during the week that much, especially not in a forceful way because that always fell to Brian Kidd, Carlos Queiroz, Steve McClaren and René Meulensteen, all those people."

Neville concluded:

“Then suddenly, he changed his assistant managers every three years and we had new voices around us, who were coaching every day. We never had the same voice for too long which was good.”

Since Sir Alex Ferguson's 2013 departure, Manchester United haven't replicated the success they had under him. The 2012-13 season was the final time the Red Devils were crowned English champions.

Roy Keane names the Manchester United player who stopped listening to Sir Alex Ferguson

Roy Keane has named Lee Sharpe as the player who stopped listening to Sir Alex Ferguson towards the end of his time at Manchester United. Keane held the former winger's ability in high regard.

However, the former Red Devils' captain noted that Sharpe had the potential to achieve much more, but not the hunger to do the same.

He said (via SportBIBLE):

"I think overall, Sharpie would admit that he could have done more in his career, but he didn't have that real hunger and desire to maintain a high standard over a long period of time."

Keane added:

"I remember seeing an interview recently with Lee Sharpe, and he really loved his football and off the field he had fun as well, especially with his dancing, but he said towards the end of his time at Manchester United, when Sir Alex Ferguson was having a go at him, he said that he just stopped listening."

Sharpe, a left midfielder by trade, also played for clubs like Leeds United, Portsmouth, Sampdoria, and more during his career. He represented England for a brief while as well, making nine appearances for the Three Lions.