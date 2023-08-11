“We are professional” – Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United are happy with signing Rasmus Hojlund instead of Harry Kane

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insisted that the club are happy with signing Rasmus Hojlund ahead of Harry Kane in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have completed a £72 million move for the Danish striker in the ongoing summer transfer window. Hojlund had a fruitful campaign for Atalanta and Stam Gruz last season, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists in 42 matches across competitions.

Kane, a long-term United transfer target, is also on the move and is set to join Bayern Munich after almost a 20-year spell with Spurs. Speaking about signing Hojlund over Kane, Ten Hag recently told the media (via Daily Mail):

"First of all, we have chosen a striker and we are really happy with our choice. He's a great striker, clear, a goal maker and apart from that he has all the conditions and abilities what you want to see in a striker. It's a miss for the Premier League, absolutely."

Ten Hag further added that the discussion about why Manchester United didn't sign Kane is unnecessary as he said:

"We want to challenge and play the best. I don't think that I have to go into that discussion (about why they didn't sign him) or give an opinion about that."

He added:

"We are professional, the processes we do are really careful. We consider a lot of things but finally we make decisions, not overnight, we study every decision behind, we are happy with the squad we have behind us now."

Hojlund is currently injured and is expected to miss the first couple of games for Manchester United.

When will Manchester United play their opening Premier League games?

The start of the 2023-24 Premier League season is around the corner with Manchester City set to play Burnley away later tonight (August 11). Manchester United, meanwhile, will kick-off their campaign on August 14,

The Red Devils will play Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in their season opener. After finishing third in the Premier League last season, Erik ten Hag's side are keen on improving the result this term.

They have made moves in the summer transfer market, signing the likes of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Hojlund.