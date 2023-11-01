"We're actually taking it seriously", "What a team" - Liverpool fans react as Jurgen Klopp names 'strong' XI to face Bournemouth in EFL Cup

Fans have reacted to Liverpool naming a strong starting XI at Bournemouth in an EFL Cup fourth-round clash on Wednesday (November 1).

In one of eight changes from the team that beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 at home in the Premier League at the weekend, striker Cody Gakpo returns to the XI. Attacker Mohamed Salah captains the strong-looking visitors.

The Reds are in solid goalscoring form, having found the back of the net in 24 games across competitions since the goalless league draw at Chelsea in April. Having registered their 150th EFL Cup win by beating Leicester City in the previous round, the Reds will seek another milestone at the Vitality: score four times for their 150th goal in the competition.

With just two losses in their last 10 visits to Bournemouth, Klopp's side will fancy their chances of a goal-filled outing. Fans feel likewise, with one tweeting that the Reds are taking the competition seriously:

"We're actually taking it seriously. Up the Reds"

With the trio of Salah, Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai starting up front, another chimed in:

"SZOBO GAKPO SALAH WHAT A TEAMMMM. JURGERNNNNNN"

Here are the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

The Reds' only loss across competitions this season came in a 2-1 reverse at Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur, finishing with nine men.

"We want to use the squad" - Liverpool assistant coach Pep Ljinders

Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders

Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders has hailed the squad depth of the club. The Dutchman feels they could still be competitive after a plethora of changes. The Reds had also made eight changes in their 5-1 UEFA Europa League win at home to Toulouse last week.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. have repeated the trick for the Bournemouth clash but hope for a repeat of the Toulouse result. Lijnders told the club website that it's necessary over a long season:

"I think you all know us now. We are such a long time here. We want to use the squad. We feel that it's necessary for everybody, not just to develop, but to show how how good we are. ... Then you create a healthy squad, and you need over a long season."

After the Bournemouth clash, the Reds return to league action at Luton Town on Sunday (November 5). They're fourth in the standings with 23 points after 10 games, three behind Spurs.