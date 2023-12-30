"We're in big trouble if we sell him" - Chelsea fans send message to club after incredible Conor Gallagher stat comes to light

Chelsea fans took to Twitter to express their concern over rumors that midfielder Conor Gallagher could be sold in the upcoming window. This comes after a stat was released by Opta that highlighted the contributions of the 23-year-old this season.

Opta tweeted that Gallagher was the only player in Europe's top five leagues with 20+ shots, chances created, dribbles completed, touches in the opposition box, duels won, tackles and interceptions. The stat represents the energy he brings to the side on both the attacking and defensive ends.

One fan wrote:

"We're in big trouble if we sell him."

Here are some more fan reactions:

Heading into the January transfer window, The Athletic reported that Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for Gallagher. The 23-year-old has featured heavily for them this season, taking the captain's armband in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

The London side have spent extensively over the past three transfer windows under new owner Todd Boehly. Thus, they could look to facilitate some outgoings to balance their books. Being an academy product, the proceeds from selling the midfielder would count as pure profit according to FFP rules.

The report further claims that Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a deal for him. Spurs were among teams linked with a move for him in the summer window and they could look to pursue him once again.

Mauricio Pochettino insists that he will be involved in transfer decisions

Pochettino expects to be involved in the side's decision-making.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has stated that his opinion will hold great value as the Blues explore options in the upcoming transfer window. Speaking ahead of the side's Premier League clash against Luton Town on December 30, he suggested that decisions should be made as a collective.

He said at the press conference:

“It’s obvious that the head coach, coach or manager is crazy to think he won’t be involved in any decisions for the future in my area. Of course, we will share with the owners, the sporting director and I cannot conceive the idea of not being involved.”

The club's sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, alongside owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali and head of recruitment Joe Shields, are believed to oversee transfers.

Chelsea could be in the market for a striker, with Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Brentford's Ivan Toney mentioned as targets. Some outgoings could also be on the way, with Conor Gallagher linked with a move to Tottenham.