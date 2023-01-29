"We’re building" - Erik ten Hag claims Manchester United have a long way to go before winning trophies

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken about the club's plans to end their silverware drought.

The Red Devils have been on their way down since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. The club appear to finally be on the right path as they seek a rebuild with Erik ten Hag in charge.

The Dutchman took over last summer and has already made some big changes, including axing veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire from the starting XI.

His strict methods are proving effective as Manchester United are playing better. They beat Reading 3-1 last night in their fourth-round clash in the FA Cup.

Speaking after the game, Erik ten Hag said:

“I think he’s growing. We want him to be more dynamic, variable and direct. Today was a lovely pass for the first goal. We are happy with his improvement in this moment. There’s big potential in him and he has to develop it every day. We are here for trophies but we have a long way to go. We’re building.”

United are in contention for three trophies this season. They are in the finals of the Carabao Cup, the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, and the round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United star Casemiro praised by Roy Keane and Erik ten Hag

Casemiro played a brilliant game against Reading last night. Not only was he on hand to intercept every attacking threat, but the Brazilian also scored a brace to ensure United's win in the FA Cup.

Praising the player, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane said:

"He's been a huge signing. Over the last few years for Man Utd, particularly in the middle of the park, they've lacked a quality player with a big personality, a guy with a bit of presence. He's a top-quality player. We see it week in, week out. He affects games."

Ten Hag also praised the young midfielder, saying:

"We know he's a great player. In that midfield in Madrid, with Kroos and Modric, it was great. We see offensively he has a part [to play]. What I like is dynamic football with variations, with many position switches. We have to [make] the opponent think so we can take benefit of it."

