Chelsea fans were disappointed after seeing Kalidou Koulibaly start for the club for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 showdown against Borussia Dortmund. The CL clash between the two top European sides will take place at Signal Iduna Park.

The UEFA Champions League is the only trophy that the Blues could potentially win this season. They have already been knocked out of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. And given that Graham Potter's team are 10th in the Premier League and are trailing league leaders Arsenal by a massive margin of 20 points, they have no realistic shot at winning the league.

Fans, however, believe Koulibaly's presence in the lineup against Dortmund will hinder the team's chances of winning.

Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in goal for the away team tonight. Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Ben Chilwell form the back four. Record signing Enzo Fernandez will partner Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield.

Hakim Ziyech, Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix and January arrival Mykhaylo Mudryk are starting alongside Kai Havertz in attack.

Fans believe the Senegalese centre-back won't be able to deal with Jude Bellingham and are already dreading that particular duel. Since his summer arrival from Napoli, the 31-year-old has failed to replicate the lofty standards he set for himself during his time in Serie A.

Here are some of the best reactions from Chelsea fans after their lineup for the clash against Borussia Dortmund was announced:

jamie @jxmiewilkins Bellingham will be jogging past Koulibaly I have already seen it Bellingham will be jogging past Koulibaly I have already seen it

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is adamant that the team wants to win trophies

Speaking ahead of the clash against Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta claimed that the team is ready to win trophies. Speaking to the club's media, he said (via the Blues' official website):

"We have had a lot of new, young players with different profiles to our signings in the past. It is about the present and future, and now it is time for us to show we are ready to win trophies."

The full-back further added:

"We’ve had a lot of new players coming in, some with great experience at the highest level. It is the situation we are in, but they have had a big impact on the team as well, which is what we want."

Azpilicueta, however, is not part of the starting XI to face Dortmund.

