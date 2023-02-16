“We’re so done”, “What’s Xavi thinking?” – Barcelona fans furious with ‘shameful’ decision to leave 2 players out of lineup to face Man United

Barcelona fans on Twitter went into meltdown after seeing Andreas Christensen and Alejandro Balde not named in the starting lineup to face Manchester United in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League playoff clash. The two European giants meet at Camp Nou in a matter of minutes.

Xavi, however, has decided to start Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba ahead of Christensen and Balde for the clash against the Red Devils.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen starts in goal, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Alonso and Alba form the back four. Franck Kessie, Pedri and Frenkie De Jong are the three midfielders. Gavi starts alongside Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in the attack.

Considering how well Christensen and Balde have played this campaign, Xavi's decision to drop them has flabbergasted fans. The Danish central defender has made 18 appearances since his summer arrival from Chelsea. He has formed a formidable defensive pairing with Ronald Araujo.

Balde, on the other hand, has made 26 appearances for the Blaugrana this season and has been the first choice for the left-sided full-back position. The 19-year-old is also a threat moving forward and has registered four assists to his name.

Fans, however, are unable to digest the coach's decision. They can't figure out the thought process behind dropping two crucial players for such an important game.

One fan tweeted:

"We're so done man. Congratulations Manchester United."

Another wrote:

"Benching one of our best and In form defenders for a left back with barely any game time in a game as big as this.What's Xavi thinking?"

Here are some of the best reactions from Barcelona fans after their lineup against Manchester United was announced:

𝓢𝓸𝓷 𝓞𝓯 𝓑𝓪𝓵𝓪 🦅 @hamsik_bh1 @FCBarcelona If Christensen was actually benched without an Injury then I don’t understand what Xavi is trying to achieve here☹️ @FCBarcelona If Christensen was actually benched without an Injury then I don’t understand what Xavi is trying to achieve here☹️

Realist @viral_x4 @FCBarcelona Balde has been our best full-back for months and when a big game comes along and you leave him on the bench, shameful. @FCBarcelona Balde has been our best full-back for months and when a big game comes along and you leave him on the bench, shameful.

Max @FCB_MadMaXxx @FCBarcelona Benching one of our best and In form defenders for a left back with barely any game time in a game as big as this.What's Xavi thinking? @FCBarcelona Benching one of our best and In form defenders for a left back with barely any game time in a game as big as this.What's Xavi thinking?

Barcelona manager Xavi addressed Frenkie de Jong being linked with Manchester United

Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

While Frenkie De Jong is one of Barcelona's top players, the Dutchman has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in recent times. Xavi, however, cleared the air about the move, claiming that De Jong has always made his desire to stay clear.

Speaking ahead of the Europa League clash against the Red Devils, Xavi said (via Football Espana):

“He was very clear with me, he wanted to stay with us and there was no doubt. He is an important player, I am very satisfied with him, with his results and leadership.”

De Jong will face off against his former coach Erik ten Hag tonight. The pair worked together successfully for Ajax.

