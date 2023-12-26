"We’re getting slapped", "Damn this is sad" - Manchester United fans furious with Erik ten hag after starting XI is announced for Aston Villa clash

Some Manchester United fans on X weren't pleased with their team's starting XI for the Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Boxing Day (26 December).

Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts at right-back with Diogo Dalot on the other flank. Raphael Varane returns from illness to partner Jonny Evans in the heart of Manchester United's defense with Andre Onana in goal.

Christian Eriksen makes the Premier League starting XI for the first time this month, with 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo partnering him in midfield. Captain Bruno Fernandes expectedly starts in the No. 10 role with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford starting down the flanks.

Rasmus Hojlund, who is yet to score a goal in the league in 14 tries this season, leads the line. Some Red Devils fans on X, however, weren't best pleased with the XI chosen by Erik ten Hag.

One user questioned Rashford's inclusion, who hasn't scored or assisted in his last live Premier League appearances, and tweeted:

"Rashford??? Damn this is sad"

Another added:

"yh we’re getting slapped"

Another tweeted:

"If ten hag loses to this he deserves the sack."

Here are a few other reactions:

Antony, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, and Sergio Reguilon are the notable names on the bench. Meanwhile, as per ESPN's Rob Dawson, Sofyan Amrabat and Luke Shaw have been excluded from the line-up due to 'minor' fitness problems.

How have Manchester United and Aston Villa fared so far this season?

Manchester United have had a poor season so far, as they sit eighth in the table with 28 points from 18 matches.

The Red Devils trailed league leaders Arsenal by 12 points at the start of gameweek 19. Erik ten Hag's side are currently on a four-game winless streak across competitions, with their latest game ending in a 2-0 league loss to West Ham United on 23 December.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, have been the surprise package of the season so far. Perhaps even the most optimistic Villa fan wouldn't have envisaged their team being genuine title contenders at the turn of the year.

At the start of gameweek 19, Villa trailed second-placed Liverpool on goal difference and were within a point of leaders Arsenal. Unai Emery's side have picked up 10 points from their last four league games — a tally bettered only by Bournemouth.

They are on course to have their best finish in the top flight since the 1992-93 campaign when they finished runners-up behind Manchester United.