"We're not going to talk about a player at a table with 20 people" - Deco responds to rumors of meeting to discuss Lamine Yamal's Barcelona future

Barcelona's sporting director Deco has debunked speculations that a dining meeting was held about Lamine Yamal's future in Lisbon. This comes after Barca secured a narrow 1-0 win over Benfica in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday (March 5).

Ad

After the match, Deco, Barca's president, Joan Laporta, agent Jorge Mendes, and other key Blaugrana members reportedly held a meeting at an Asian eatery. However, Deco has revealed that their discussion wasn't about Yamal's future at Camp Nou.

In an interview with Movistar, Deco was asked if the dinner meeting involved talks regarding Yamal's future. He responded (via Barca Universal):

"If I were Lamine, I wouldn't have a better place to be than at Barça. He's a kid who has grown up at the club, who enjoys it, who is happy, who is content. I think what matters is that he continues like this and so do we. That's why I think his renewal, his personal contract issues will be discussed at the right time."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"It is a dinner with a host like Jorge Mendes but it was nothing more, we are not going to talk about a player at a table with 20 people."

As Yamal's agent, Mendes’ presence in the dining meeting could be the reason why it was perceived that contract talks regarding Yamal were discussed. The Spaniard is contracted at Camp Nou till June 2026.

Ad

However, Barca Universal claims that Yamal has agreed to extend his contract at Camp Nou till 2030. The major dilemma seems to be a necessary formal extension arrangement in the details of the contract.

How has Lamine Yamal performed at Barcelona amid contract extension talks?

Benfica v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League - Source: Getty

Amid contract extension talks between Barca's hierarchy and Yamal's negotiator, the Spaniard has been excellent in attack. The youngster has also proven to be a right-winger with a decent blend of finishing and creativity in attack.

Ad

Yamal has been on the scoresheet 11 times and has registered 16 assists in 36 games for La Blaugrana this season. Thus, Barca's hierarchy would be pleased if he signs a contract extension, given his long-term importance in the squad.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will return to action in the La Liga against Osasuna on Saturday (March 8). Blaugrana are the leaders in the 2024-25 La Liga standings, having accumulated 57 points from 26 games.

They are one point above second-placed Atletico Madrid and three points ahead of Real Madrid, who are ranked third.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback