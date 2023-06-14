"We’re gonna get thrashed", "Never have it easy" - Manchester United fans react as their first PL fixture next season is reportedly leaked

Manchester United fans are fretting over an apparent leak of the fixture list for the opening game week of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

An image of the fixture list has gone viral on Twitter, throwing together some tantalizing games to start the new campaign. The leak has left Red Devils fans frustrated as they are set for a case of deja vu.

The leak has put together a clash between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford. If the image is legitimate, it will be a replica of last season's opener for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag started his managerial reign with United by losing 2-1 to Brighton. Pascal Groß grabbed the Seagulls a brace, while Alexis Mac Allister's own goal was the hosts' only goal on the day.

However, Manchester United responded well to that setback as they didn't suffer defeat at Old Trafford for the rest of the league campaign. They finished the season third, qualifying for the Champions League.

Other matches that will seemingly take place include champions Manchester City traveling to Turf Moor to face their club-legend Vincent Kompany's Burnley. Meanwhile, last season's runners-up Arsenal make the trip to Fulham.

Newcomers Luton Town will host Liverpool for the first game at their claustrophobic Kenilworth Road stadium. Mauricio Pochettino will kickstart his Chelsea reign with a trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace. Tottenham Hotspur will host Newcastle United hoping not to concede five goals as they did in the opening 20 minutes of a 6-1 defeat at St James' Park.

The leak must be taken with a grain of salt since the fixture list hasn't been confirmed for the 2023-24 campaign. The Premier League are set to release the schedule of matches tomorrow (June 15).

However, Manchester United fans aren't confident about their chances against Brighton, with one fan tweeting:

"We're gonna get thrashed first game in again."

Another fan is ruing the Red Devils' luck as they potentially clash with a Brighton side that qualified for the Europa League:

"We never have it easy."

Here's how Red Devils supporters reacted on Twitter to the leaked fixture list:

* @UtdFiction @sanchoSZN brighton are losing all their best players easy win for us @sanchoSZN brighton are losing all their best players easy win for us

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants his side to invest ahead of next season

Ten Hag wants to build on this season's success.

Manchester United will likely head into the 2023-24 campaign with new owners. Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim and INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe are competing to win ownership of the Old Trafford outfit.

Ten Hag wants the Red Devils to invest regardless of whom wins the race for the club's ownership. He said (via Sky Sports):

"The club knows that if you want to play top four, if you want to compete for trophies in this tough league, you have to invest, otherwise you won't progress because other clubs will."

Ten Hag's side didn't make any purchases in January, instead signing Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich and Wout Weghorst from Burnley on loan. The Dutch tactician alluded to this:

"We saw it in the winter. All the clubs around us invested. We didn't and still we made it. So I am really happy and proud of my team."

Manchester United will head into the new campaign as Carabao Cup winners. They finished third and Ten Hag impressed in his debut campaign at Old Trafford. However, he was aided by spending over £225 million on six new players last summer, including Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes