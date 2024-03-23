“We’re receiving crazy bids” - Joan Laporta says Barcelona turned down €200 million offer to sell one of their players

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed that the club are receiving mega bids to sell prodigious youngster Lamine Yamal.

Yamal, a product of the prestigious La Masia academy, has become a mainstay in the first team after making his senior debut last term. This season, he has been a handy player for Xavi's side, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 39 matches across competitions.

Yamal has quickly become one of the best youngsters in world football. Laporta has now revealed that Azulgrana are unsurprisingly receiving bids of massive financial magnitude to sell the 16-year-old. He said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"We're receiving crazy bids for players like Lamine Yamal around €200 million, and we are rejecting, of course. We trust Lamine and we don't need to sell."

Laporta added that La Blaugrana also received mega bids for other youngsters but selling key players doesn't align with their principles. He said:

"We received bids for Balde, Fermin, Pedri, De Jong, Araujo, Gavi... We don't want to sell our stars."

Yamal is currently contracted with Barcelona until the end of the 2025-26 season. He has already become a Spain international, scoring two goals in five appearances for La Roja. It's clear that Barca don't want to sell Yamal anytime soon.

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal pays tribute to Lionel Messi

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, being a La Masia graduate, unsurprisingly idolized Lionel Messi growing up. The youngster recently paid a heartfelt tribute to Messi, uploading an image by donning an Argentina jersey.

He also posted an image alongside Messi and shared a photo wearing the Argentina jersey. He wrote as caption:

"Idolo."

Yamal, due to his tender age and his undeniable talent, has often been compared to Messi. The youngster, however, has dismissed those comparisons, saying that it's on others to compare them. He termed Messi as a class apart, telling Mundo Deportivo:

"That's a comparison I leave to others. But there will never be another player like Leo Messi."

It's hard for anyone to replicate what Lionel Messi achieved in the sport. While Yamal's talent is evident, he needs to perform at the highest level for the next decade to even become a potential successor to the Argentine.