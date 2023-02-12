"We're not winning this one" "It's over" - Manchester United lose their minds as 'terrible' 29-year-old gets surprise start against Leeds

Manchester United fans have been left disappointed after finding out Harry Maguire has been named in the Red Devils' starting line-up to face Leeds United today (February 12).

Manchester United remain in the mix for the Premier League title, but have had a rough patch recently. They have won only one of their past four league games, dropping seven points in the process.

The Red Devils' most recent game, against Leeds United at Old Trafford, ended in a disappointing 2-2 draw. They will now look to return to winning ways when they face the same opponent at Elland Road this afternoon.

With less than an hour to go until kickoff, Manchester United have announced their starting line-up for the match. Erik ten Hag has notably made three changes to the team that were held to a draw against the Whites last week.

Jadon Sancho, who netted a goal in the last match, has been drafted into the first XI in place of Alejandro Garnacho. Ten Hag has also made two key changes in defense, with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez surprisingly dropping to the bench.

Out-of-favor defender Maguire will start alongside Luke Shaw in central defense against Leeds. Shaw's move to the center of the defense means that Tyrell Malacia will play at left-back.

Ten Hag appears to be positive that his preferred starting line-up will help the Red Devils earn all three points against Leeds this time. However, many fans are not on board with his selections, especially in defense.

Several supporters believe the Dutchman's decision to start Maguire ahead of Martinez is a head-scratcher. They are also concerned about the prospect of a centre-back pairing of the 29-year-old and Shaw playing behind Fred and Marcel Sabitzer. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"[Diogo] Dalot can't defend, Malacia too can't defend so well, Maguire? We are not winning this one."

Another supporter tweeted:

"Maguire........ Abeg, it's over!!!"

One fan labeled the Manchester United captain 'terrible':

"Why would you start Maguire ffs.. he’s terrible."

Here are some more reactions to Ten Hag's decision to start Maguire against Leeds:

The Pupusa Papi 🇸🇻 @palo_coco Maguire is starting, pray for me Maguire is starting, pray for me

•Olorunfemi @Olorun_phemy Maguire & DDG. Yeah, no clean sheet for sure. Maguire & DDG. Yeah, no clean sheet for sure.

Mark G @mark_v1 @MrStephenHowson Maguire shaw with Fred sabitzer infront is a worry @MrStephenHowson Maguire shaw with Fred sabitzer infront is a worry

Mr Owili @Kachumbariii Maguire starts, may God help us! Maguire starts, may God help us!

Mike @Mike99371 @TheEuropeanLad Very bold back 4, considering Martinez is suspended against Barca @TheEuropeanLad Very bold back 4, considering Martinez is suspended against Barca

How has Maguire fared for Manchester United this season?

It is worth noting that Maguire has only started four Premier League matches for Ten Hag's side before today. His last start came in the team's 3-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth in January.

It now remains to be seen if the England international can prove his doubters wrong by leading his side to a win against Leeds. He will also be determined to stake his claim in Ten Hag's regular starting XI.

