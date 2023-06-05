"We are a serious club again" - Liverpool fans elated as Fabrizio Romano confirms first summer signing for 'way less than £60m'

Liverpool fans have gone berserk on social media after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Alexis Mac Allister is set to become the Reds' first signing of the summer.

The Premier League giants have been working on a deal to sign Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for a while. It emerged at the weekend that the midfielder's father and agent have traveled to England to discuss personal terms with the club.

Romano has now confirmed that Liverpool have agreed personal terms with the Argentina international. The player will reportedly undergo a medical within 48 hours before putting pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Reds.

Brighton included a release clause when they extended Mac Allister's contract last October. It meant that Jurgen Klopp's side only had to agree personal terms with the midfielder to get the deal across the line. As per Romano, the Argentinian will cost the Anfield outfit 'way less than £60 million' contrary to claims.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool, here we go! Full agreement completed on the contract — understand it will be valid until June 2028. Five year deal.



Liverpool will pay the buy out clause in the next days, way less than reported £60m fee.



Although rumors about Mac Allister moving to Anfield have been doing rounds for a while, the confirmation from Romano has left fans elated. Many supporters took to social media to express their delight, with one tweeting:

"We are a serious club again. I can’t believe it."

Here are some more reactions to the news that the Reds are set to sign Mac Allister from Brighton:

Kian.W @6times32362571 @TheAnfieldTalk @FabrizioRomano Let’s fucking go, best Argentinian number 10 of all time has signed @TheAnfieldTalk @FabrizioRomano Let’s fucking go, best Argentinian number 10 of all time has signed

Ryan 🔴 @LFCOriginals @JoshLFC1909



Couldn’t be happier @FabrizioRomano World Cup winner, joining the reds after missing out on champions leagueCouldn’t be happier @JoshLFC1909 @FabrizioRomano World Cup winner, joining the reds after missing out on champions league Couldn’t be happier https://t.co/HorfdepbLH

Mac Allister, 24, joined Brighton from Argentinian club Argentinos Juniors for around €7 million in 2019. He returned to his former club on loan and also had a temporary stint with Boca Juniors before establishing himself as a key player for the Seagulls. The midfielder has made 112 appearances across competitions for the Premier League side, bagging 20 goals and nine assists in the process.

The Liverpool-bound player also played an important role in Argentina's triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He played all but one of La Albiceleste's six games in the tournament, contributing to two goals in the process.

Liverpool seeking further signings in midfield

Alexis Mac Allister is set to become Liverpool's first signing of the summer. The Reds, meanwhile, intend to make further additions to their midfield ahead of the summer. Availability and price of possible targets will shape their plans moving forward, according to The Times.

Jurgen Klopp's side are keeping tabs on OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram and Southampton's Romeo Lavia, as per the report. There have been claims that the former is in advanced talks with the Anfield outfit. Lavia, meanwhile, could be available for a bargain sum after the Saints dropped down to the EFL Championship.

The Merseyside-based club have also been credited with an interest in Borussia Monchengladbach's Kouadio Manu Kone. The Frenchman could be available for as little as £30 million, according to Fabrizio Romano. Ryan Gravenberch and Gabri Veiga are other midfielders said to be under consideration in Merseyside.

