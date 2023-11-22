“We speak on the field, we have the big b***s” - Rodrigo De Paul makes emphatic claim after Argentina beat Brazil following violent brawl 

Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has made bold claims after Argentina defeated Brazil in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers at Maracana. The defeat was Selecao's first ever at home in the qualifiers with Nicolas Otamendi scoring the only goal of the match.

Speaking to the media after the match, De Paul claimed that his side were the best national team. He also hit back at the criticism his team received after their recent defeat to Uruguay. He told the media (via Albiceleste Talk):

"We made history. We are the best national team in the world. We speak on the field, we have the big b**ls. Some nonsense was said after the game against Uruguay but I showed again that I'm leaving everything for this shirt."

Argentina moved back to the top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers table with the win at Maracana. Meanwhile, the loss has left Brazil struggling at sixth in the table with just two wins and three defeats in their six matches.

Lionel Scaloni hints at Argentina exit and Lionel Messi injury

Lionel Scaloni hinted that he could leave his position as the national team manager. He said that with the team setting the bar high, it could be difficult to maintain the momentum.

He was quoted by Albiceleste Talk as saying:

"Now it's time to stop the ball and start thinking. These players have given me a lot and I need to think a lot about what I am going to do with my future."

He added:

"It's not a goodbye, but the bar is very high as you need much energy, it's difficult to continue, and it's difficult to continue winning. It's time to think. Because the team needs a coach who has all the maximum energy and is fine."

Scaloni also stated that Lionel Messi was carrying an injury but still played against Brazil. He said:

“Leo (Messi) is the only player in the world who can be on the pitch in the conditions he played today. He did it as far as he could and gave the team a hand.”

Messi was on the pitch until the 78th minute for Argentina before he was replaced by Angel Di Maria.